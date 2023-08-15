How much amount Margot Robbie is expected to earn through movie ‘Barbie’?

Margot Robbie is riding high on the success of movie "Barbie" which has been a major hit. Interestingly, Margot and her husband Tom Ackerley are among the producers of the film.

Margot Robbie (REUTERS)

According to Variety, Margot is expected to earn a whopping $50 million as part of a deal that combines her salary and back-end box office bonuses. Notably, Barbie has crossed $1 billion in earnings at the global box office. The movie has earned a massive $526.3 million at the US box office and $657.6 million at the international box office. The earnings are set to increase further as the movie continues to do well.

While Barbie clashed with Christopher Nolan's "Oppenheimer" at the box office, it emerged to be the winner in terms of earnings at the global level. The movie accomplished several records as well.

Barbie's director Greta Gerwig became the highest-grossing female director of a live-action movie at the worldwide box office. Barbie is also the second-highest-grossing film in the history of Warner Bros, behind 2011’s Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2.

Margot produced the film through her production company, LuckyChap Entertainment, which she co-founded in 2014 with her now-husband Tom and friends Josey McNamara and Sophia Kerr. Interestingly, as producer Margot wanted actress Gal Gadot to star in the lead role as Barbie. It was Gerwig who convinced Margot to do the role herself.

“It wasn’t that I ever wanted to play Barbie, or dreamt of being Barbie, or anything like that. This is going to sound stupid, but I really didn’t even think about playing Barbie until years into developing the project," Margot had told Vogue in May.

Both Barbie and Oppenheimer got released on July 21, 2023 in India and the United States. Fans clubbed the movies' names together and started a trend called "Barbenheimer" which eventually helped in the enormous success of both films.