How The Mandalorian season 4 could change into a movie, according to a new scoop

Lucasfilm may be planning to go back to its cinematic origins and move away from Disney Plus shows like The Mandalorian soon.

Lucasfilm may turn The Mandalorian Season 4 into a film to lead up to crossover event(Lucasfilm)

This could be due to the ongoing WGA and SAG-AFTRA strike that has affected many studios, or maybe just a desire to simplify things, but Lucasfilm and Disney seem to be ready to change things up with their current flagship series, The Mandalorian.

The Mandalorian season 3 faced many criticisms from fans, even though series star Pedro Pascal seems to like one specific change.

Some fans blame one change behind the scenes, with co-creator Dave Filoni taking a less active role in the development of that season. But now, there seem to be some potential changes that make Filoni’s shift of responsibilities look almost insignificant.

According to a new scoop from Making Star Wars, The Mandalorian season 4 will be completely reworked into a theatrical film. It is unclear if this has more to do with criticisms or the strike. However, one of the main motivations behind this alleged plan is the upcoming crossover movie that will connect all the stories in the various Disney Plus Star Wars series.

The report, which has not been confirmed by any official sources, claims that the executives have suggested turning the story of season 4 into a movie script to create a smoother transition into the crossover. The Mandalorian’s big climax movie already seemed like a good idea when it was first announced.

After all, it would be the culmination of at least 3 different shows’ stories between its namesake, including Ahsoka and The Book of Boba Fett. Again, it is important to note that this is an unconfirmed rumor. But unlike usual outrageous claims from more reactionary sources, such as those claiming Lucasfilm will fire its most well-liked executives and retcon the most well-reviewed recent Star Wars movies, this one seems much more realistic. And therefore, more plausible.

With Filoni attached as director and Jon Favreau as producer (while presumably also writing alongside Filoni), both the crossover film and this newly reworked The Mandalorian season 4 would likely interest many Star Wars fans. Filoni’s contributions to the franchise have been widely praised over recent years, so it makes sense to keep him personally involved. At the moment, the rumor source says that the executives are particularly fond of this new lead-up movie possibility, while the actual creators themselves have not commented.

Favreau has said he wants The Mandalorian to continue for as long as possible, so it’s unclear whether this rumored movie will serve as a sign of the end or more of a new beginning. Between plenty of beloved characters like Pascal’s Din Djarin, the adorable Grogu, and Katee Sackhoff’s endearing fan-favorite Mandalorian warrior Bo-Katan Kryze, there’s still plenty more potential in this particular story. Only time will tell how things end up unfolding.

