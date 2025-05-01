Hugh Jackman urged to ‘stay away’ from Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively to ‘protect…’ as he cosies up to Deadpool star

Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds' bromance is genuine in Hollywood with full of jabs, jokes, and warm support. But in light of recent legal troubles involving Reynolds and his wife Blake Lively, some fans are sounding the alarm, urging Jackman to “stay away” from the Deadpool star. Ryan Reynolds, left, Emily Blunt, Stanley Tucci, Blake Lively and Hugh Jackman attend the special screening of "Another Simple Favor" at Jazz at Lincoln Square on Sunday, April 27, 2025, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)(Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Notably, Lively has accused her It Ends With Us director Justin Baldoni of sexual harassment and orchestrating a “smear campaign” against her.

Baldoni filed a defamation countersuit against both Lively and Reynolds. His January countersuit, which included damning screenshots of texts allegedly sent by Lively where she reportedly referred to Reynolds and Taylor Swift as her “dragons.”

All parties involved have denied the allegations. Daily Mail reported that both Swift and Jackman may be subpoenaed in connection with the case at “any time.”

Online opinions divide over Jackman cosies up with Reynolds

Amidst all these Jackman recently reunited with Reynolds and Deadpool & Wolverine producer Shawn Levy at the screening of Lively’s new film Another Simple Favor. Jackman posted a joyful photo on Instagram of the three friends smiling widely. “We 3. Simple as that,” the image captioned.

“You look great together but Ryan is trouble. Might wanna stay away from that side for awhile. The more I hear about him and Blake, the more a break is needed if you want to keep your head above water.,” one user commented.

“This remain me the time when I thought Ryan was a good human being,” another said.

“It's too bad that Ryan Reynolds is real trouble. Truly not a decent human being. Very sad,” one chimed in.

Some went further, “Very close to unfollowing HJ as well… very disappointing that he is co-signing this behavior,” one fan wrote.

“1 bully and 2 enablers,” another wrote.

However, many fans came to Jackman and Reynolds’ defense, stressing, “Telling someone to drop their friends, when you don’t even know anyone in the situation you are talking about… That’s pretty messed up,”

Jackman, Reynolds, and Lively were also spotted attending Jackman's Broadway show, Sexual Misconduct of the Middle Class, on Tuesday.