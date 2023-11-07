'I expect a mixture of admiration and vitriol…': Megan Fox on public response to her book of poems

American actress Megan Fox has opened up about love, betrayal and other aspects of her life through a book of collection of poems, “Pretty Boys Are Poisonous.”

“These poems were written in an attempt to excise the illness that had taken root in me because of my silence. I’ve spent my entire life keeping the secrets of men, my body aches from carrying the weight of their sins,” Fox explained in a statement.

“My freedom lives in these pages, and I hope that my words can inspire others to take back their happiness and their identity by using their voice to illuminate what’s been buried, but not forgotten, in the darkness,” she explained further.

In the collection of poems, the 37-year-old hasn't named anyone. But there are speculations that it's about her equation with fiancé Machine Gun Kelly with whom she has suffered several highs and lows since coming together in 2020.

In an interaction with People, Fox talked about the inspiration behind the book and said, "It comes from a lot of places. Some of it is literal, while other parts are allegorical. Some poems contain a Grimm’s-fairy-tale-type element, and others serve the same purpose as memes in online culture."

"All of it is something women can relate to," she added.

In the book, she has talked about her relationships as well. Fox highlighted that the reaction to her book would be a mixture of admiration and vitriol from the public.

"For most of us it's not a fairy tale. Relationships are not pretty. They are ugly. Sometimes they are a war. But through a wound enters an opportunity to grow and become a stronger more whole version of yourself," said Fox as quoted by People.

"I’ve been in the public eye for a long time and my career has been one long witch hunt. So nervous? No," said Fox.

"I expect a mixture of admiration and vitriol from the public," she added.

