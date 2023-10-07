'I haven’t spoken to them': Caitlyn Jenner shares insight on relations with the Kardashians

Caitlyn Jenner, 73, who was previously married to Kris Jenner for 23 years has now opened up on her dynamics with the multi-billionaire family.

Since the release of the documentary's trailer, it has been said that momager Kris is “furious” at Caitlyn.(Twitter/Caitlyn Jenner)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Caitlyn recently featured in a Sky documentary titled House of Kardashian, where she provided an insight into the superstar family.

In an exclusive with The Sun, she revealed her status on the same.

Caitlyn Jenner on her relations with the Kardashians

Since the release of the documentary's trailer, it has been said that momager Kris is “furious” at Caitlyn.

This is what she had to say about her relations with the family.

“I haven’t spoken to them (Kim or Kris), no I pretty much do my own thing now,” shared Caitlyn.

However, she stated that “everybody is trying to get the scoop.”

Caitlyn came out as a trans woman about eight and a half years ago. Prior to that, she was known as Bruce Jenner.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Since opening up to the world, she has become an inspiration to many across the globe.

“Going through what I went through, it was a big decision for me."

“At first, you take your appearance so much more seriously because for so long you had to hide all of this stuff. Now I just wake up in the morning and just be myself."

“Like me, or don’t like me? I really don’t care. I have got all my friends, I’m just doing fine.”

Caitlyn Jenner on her daughters

When she was Bruce, Caitlyn had two daughters with Kris Jenner, namely, Kendall and Kylie Jenner.

Apart, from the two, she has always considered Kim, Khloe and Kourtney as her own.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Her daughters are said to have a combined wealth of £1.6billion. She shared her feelings on their successes and life journey.

“Competition in a family is a good thing, just make sure you use it properly.

“Kim had the most Instagram followers and Kylie was really the first one to start a business with Kylie Cosmetics and it was just taking off."

“Then Kim went through a few things and she finally found her way with SKIMS and some of the other projects she is doing.

“She is doing extraordinarily well, because of those and now she is branching out into other things and investments in other companies.

“I (recently) saw this thing on Kim, it was some business guy talking about her because she's reaching out and branching her business in different areas and he goes, ‘I say within 10 years she’ll be the richest woman in the world.’

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“I thought ‘my little Kimi, are you kidding me?’

Caitlyn Jenner on Keeping Up With The Kardashians

It was in 2007 when the family bore themselves to the world in the TV series titled ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians.’

Caitlyn shared her experience on the show with the family, saying," I did 400 and something episodes in an 11-year period, and to be honest with you those were some of the best times of my life."

“We did so many things together as a family, I watched my two youngest Kendall and Kylie grow up on camera. I have the best home movies of anybody in life.

“It’s just phenomenal."

Caitlyn Jenner on a life filled with luxuries

According to Caitlyn, the rich life does have some downsides to it and therefore, one shouldn't let the money get to their head.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“It’s kind of interesting, I’ve been on both sides.

“In the old days I had nothing, and I was happy - and I’ve also had a lot of money and it doesn’t make you any happier."

“But I’m all about being happy in your soul, doing what makes you happy.