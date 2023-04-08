'I simply don’t believe it', Rumours swirl as fans react to alleged Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet romance

Rumours of Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet dating have been circulating on social media after Pop Tingz, a popular celebrity gossip account on Twitter, tweeted about the possible relationship. However, fans seem to be divided on whether to believe the rumour or not.

"I simply don’t believe it 🤣," one fan tweeted, expressing their disbelief at the rumour. While another fan commented, "At this point they’re just dating anybody to stay relevant," suggesting that the rumour could just be a ploy for publicity.

Others expressed concern for Chalamet, with one fan tweeting, "Let’s hope it’s not true the Kardashians and the Jenners have a bad rap sheet when dating if it’s true i really hope she doesn’t mess him up they the all do." Another fan commented, "Poor boy.... why?" suggesting that Chalamet may be in for a difficult time if the rumour is indeed true.

However, not all fans were opposed to the idea of Jenner and Chalamet dating. One fan offered a humorous take on the situation, tweeting, "The only kylie x timmy scenario that makes sense is if she hired him to dress up as willy wonka for stormi’s chocolate factory themed bday like let’s bfr."

Kylie Jenner, who is known for her cosmetics empire and reality TV show, has previously dated other high-profile celebrities, including rapper Travis Scott and musician Tyga. Meanwhile, Timothée Chalamet is an up-and-coming actor, known for his roles in films such as "Call Me By Your Name" and "Little Women."

Neither Jenner nor Chalamet have commented on the rumour, leaving fans to speculate on their own. It's unclear where the rumour originated from, and whether there is any truth to it.

While it's common for celebrity dating rumours to circulate in the media, it's important to remember that these are just rumours until confirmed by the parties involved.

Whether the rumour is true or not, one thing is for sure – fans will be keeping a close eye on social media for any further updates.