‘I was screaming’: Angus Cloud’s mom recalls tragic moment she found her son dead

Angus Cloud’s mother has opened up about the devastating moment she found her 25-year-old son dead from an accidental drug overdose. Lisa Cloud found her son in his bedroom, slumped over on his desk, on July 31, in the morning. The incident took place at his Oakland, California home

Angus Cloud attends the 2021 GQ Men of the Year Party at The West Hollywood EDITION on Nov. 18, 2021, in West Hollywood, Calif (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)(Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

“This is where my boy passed away,” Lisa told the news outlet PEOPLE. She initially thought her son had fallen asleep, but quickly realised the truth.

“I was screaming for my neighbor because I didn’t want to leave him and call 911, and I just kept at it until they took him away,” she said. “I miss him so much. He was the love of my life.”

‘He loved this little, tiny room’

Calling Angus “so beautiful and creative,” Lisa said, “He loved his home and he loved this little, tiny room.”

According to the Alameda County coroner, Angus suffered acute intoxication from a combination of drugs, including fentanyl, cocaine, methamphetamine and benzodiazepine, Page Six reported. Angus’s father, Conor Hickey, had died just two months before his passing, leaving him broken. Angus had been struggling with severe suicidal thoughts following his return from Ireland after his father was buried, a source said at the time.

Lisa had previously said in a Facebook post that Angus’ “last day was a joyful one.” “He was reorganizing his room and placing items around the house with intent to stay a while in the home he loved. He spoke of his intent to help provide for his sisters at college, and also help his mom emotionally and financially. He did not intend to end his life. When we hugged goodnight we said how much we loved each other and he said he would see me in the morning. I don't know if or what he may have put in his body after that. I only know that he put his head on the desk where he was working on art project's, fell asleep and didn't wake up,” he had written.

