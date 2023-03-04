Idris Elba says it's ‘difficult to have an opinion', responds to recent backlash: 'It gets overly scrutinized'

Actor Idris Elba has broken his silence over the social media backlash he received after he revealed that he has stopped calling himself a “Black actor” because it created limitations for his career. The actor was accused of renouncing his 'blackness' for the favour of his career. Now, in a new interview, the actor has called the entire social media backlash "bulls***." (Also read: Jena Malone says she was sexually assualted during filming The Hunger Games: 'I’ve worked very hard to heal...')

In the controversial interview that Idris gave in February, the actor said that he has stopped describing himself as a Black actor because it puts him in a box. The actor faced severe backlash online for his views with many accusing him of renouncing his blackness. After the criticism, Idris had responded to the backlash on Twitter, saying: “There isn’t a soul on this earth that can question whether I consider myself a BLACK MAN or not. Being an ‘actor’ is a profession, like being an ‘architect,’ they are not defined by race. However, If YOU define your work by your race, that is your Perogative [sic]. Ah lie?"

Now, as the actor gears up for the March 10 release of his new film Luther: The Fallen Sun, Idris responded to the controversy in a new interview with The Guardian. He said: "I feel as I get older – I’m 50 now – we all have fears of saying too much, oversharing and whatnot. And in this day and age, it’s really difficult to have an opinion if you’re in the public eye because it gets overly scrutinized, taken out of context, thrown into some sort of bulls***, zeitgeisty social media argument. Me saying I don’t like to call myself a Black actor is my prerogative. That’s me, not you. So for you to turn around and say to me, I’m ‘denying my Blackness’. On what grounds? Did you hear that? Where am I denying it? And what for? It’s just stupid. Whatever.”

Directed by Jamie Payne, Luther: The Fallen Sun sees Idris Elba as the titular disgraced detective John Luther, who breaks out of prison to hunt down a sadistic serial killer who is terrorising London. It is set for release on Netflix on March 10.

