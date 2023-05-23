‘If I was ever to do another one,’ Chris Hemsworth's future as Thor in the MCU hangs in the balance

Chris Hemsworth, the beloved Australian actor and Extraction star who has donned the role of Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), recently expressed uncertainty about his return as the God of Thunder.

Extraction 2 will see Chris Hemsworth, Golshifteh Farahani and Adam Bessa reprise their roles. (Photo: Twitter)(MINT_PRINT)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As the superhero franchise delves deeper into the Multiverse Saga and focuses on its next generation of Avengers, Hemsworth's future with the MCU remains unclear. While iconic Phase-One characters like Steve Rogers and Tony Stark have passed the torch to new heroes, Thor stands as one of the few remaining original Avengers.

The ‘Extraction’ star’s most recent appearance as Thor was in Phase 4's Thor: Love and Thunder, which concluded with a text screen confirming his return.

Recently, a concerning update has emerged regarding his ongoing involvement. In an interview with Total Film Magazine. Hemsworth discussed his experience working on Extraction 2 and the physically demanding stunts he performed for the film.

While reflecting on the intense nature of those stunts, the Australian actor expressed a desire to incorporate similar elements into a Marvel project, should he ever participate in one again.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"It's the hardest thing I've ever done. I'm not exaggerating. At the end of a take, you're sucking air like you never have before, and everyone drops to their knees. But it's so much more rewarding. I would love to take this style and integrate it into a Marvel film, if I was ever to do another one," Hemsworth shared.

Though the 39-year-old actor refrained from definitively stating his departure from the role of Thor, he also did not confirm his return, leaving it as a potential possibility.

This ambiguity raises questions about when or if he will reprise the ‘Strongest Avenger’.

Despite several mixed reviews, Thor: Love and Thunder enjoyed considerable box office success, leaving the door open for the Asgardian's comeback. The film's post-credits scene even teased the prospect of a fifth Thor installment featuring a clash with Hercules.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Men in Black: International performer’s comments may suggest that there is currently no agreement in place between the actor and Marvel Studios. While he starred in the fourth Thor movie, the studio has moved away from the extensive multi-picture deals of its early days, making Hemsworth's contractual status uncertain.

ALSO READ| | Loki season 2 returns with mischief and mayhem, Echo series follows suit in Marvel's spectacular lineup!

Thor star’s recent revelation about having an elevated risk of developing Alzheimer's disease could influence his decision to take on fewer projects, including future Thor films, as he prioritizes his health.

Until Marvel Studios or Hemsworth provide further information, the future remains open to speculation. Fans hope that Hemsworth will find a satisfactory resolution for his character, allowing Thor's journey to come to a meaningful close, even if it does not unfold in Thor 5.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}