'I’ll cherish every moment,' Zendaya mourns the death of her Euphoria costar Angus Cloud

Zendaya paid tribute to her Euphoria costar Angus Cloud, who died unexpectedly at the age of 25 on Monday.

Zendaya pays tribute to her “Brother” Angus Cloud after his tragic death(JEFF KRAVITZ/FILMMAGIC)

The 26-year-old actress shared a heartfelt Instagram post on Tuesday, honoring her “brother” and the joy he brought to her life. She posted a black and white photo of Cloud and wrote a touching caption.

“Words are not enough to describe the infinite beauty that is Angus (Conor),” Zendaya, 26, wrote.

“I’m so grateful I got the chance to know him in this life, to call him a brother, to see his warm kind eyes and bright smile, or hear his infectious cackle of a laugh (I’m smiling now just thinking of it).”

She added, “I know people use this expression often when talking about folks they love…‘they could light up any room they entered’ but boy let me tell you, he was the best at it. I’d like to remember him that way. For all of the boundless light, love and joy he always managed to give us. I’ll cherish every moment.”

The ‘Spider-Man No Way Home’ star concluded the post with a note of respect for Cloud’s family, “My heart is with his mother and family at this time and please be kind and patient as grief looks different for everyone.”

Zendaya and Cloud starred together in HBO’s dark high school series Euphoria, where Zendaya played Rue, a drug-addicted teen, and Cloud played Fezco, her drug dealer and friend. The show aired two seasons and won critical acclaim.

Cloud’s family confirmed to PEOPLE on Monday that he had passed away earlier that day in his California home. The actor was found unresponsive and pronounced dead by paramedics around 11:30 a.m. local time. The cause of death has not been revealed.

“It is with the heaviest heart that we had to say goodbye to an incredible human today,” Cloud’s family said in a statement.

“As an artist, a friend, a brother and a son, Angus was special to all of us in so many ways.”

Cloud’s death came shortly after the death of his father.

“The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend,” the statement continued. “Angus was open about his battle with mental health and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence."

Cloud was not an aspiring actor when he was cast for Euphoria. He was discovered by a casting agent on a street in Brooklyn, which he initially thought was a “scam,” he told i-D.

“In my mind I was like, they stopped me because I look like I could be a star? Then I’m like, no, it’s because I look like I could be a drug dealer.”

