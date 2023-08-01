"High Card Season 2: Jan 2024 Release! Trailer Introduces Main & Key Characters.
High Card season 2 is on the way, and the official team shared a trailer on Twitter. It's coming in January 2024. The trailer introduces the main character and other important characters who will play a big role in the new season.
The trailer with English subtitles hasn't come out yet, but fans are super excited about the series coming back. High Card is loved because of its special power system. Each card in the deck has its own abilities, giving users unique powers.
High Card season 2 main staff and cast
The main staff for High Card season 2 includes:
- Director: Junichi Wada
- Screenplay: Kenichi Yamashita, Kazuhiko Inukai, Shingo Nagai
- Character Design/Chief Drawing Director: Kono Nozomi
- Chief Animation Director: Mayumi Watanabe
- Key Animator/Action Animation Director: Shunpei Mochizuki and Junichi Hayama
- Key Animator/Effects Director: Takahashi Hashimoto
- Color Design: Yumi Nanki
- Art Director: Minoru Onishi (Big Studio), Teruhiko Tanida (JC Staff)
- Cinematographer: Tomoyuki Kunii
- CG Director: Masafumi Uchiyama
- Card Design: BALCOLONY
- Concept Art: REOEN (FLAT STUDIO)
- Sound Director: Hata Shoji
- Sound Effects: Hiromune Kurahashi
- Music: Ryo Takahashi
- Animation Production: Studio Hibari
- Production: Tom's Entertainment/6th Studio
Main Cast
The voice actors for some main characters are back for High Card season 2. Here's the main cast for the second installment:
- Finn Oldman - Hajime Sato
- Chris Redgrave - Toshiki Masuda
- Leo Constantine Pinochle - Shun Horie
- Wendy Sato - Shiraishi Haruka
- Vijay Kumar Singh - Yuichiro Umehara
- Bernard Symons - Kazuhiro Yamaji
- Theodore Constantine Pinochle - Ono Daisuke
- Owen Alldays - Nobunaga Shimazaki
- Ban Klondike - Tomokazu Seki
- Tilt - Toyonaga Toshiyuki
- Greg Young - Tomoyuki Morikawa
- Sugar Peas - Rie Takahashi
- Norman Kingstadt - Toshihiko Seki
- Brist Blitz Broadhurst - Shunsuke Takeuchi
- Brandy Blumenthal - Mie Sonozaki
What is the High Card anime about?
The story is about a young boy named Finn who wants to make money to save his orphanage. He discovers special cards that give people superhuman abilities. A group called High Card is searching for these cards, and Finn joins them on dangerous missions. The trailer with English subtitles isn't out yet, but fans are thrilled about the series' return. High Card's popularity is because each card grants a unique power to its user. It'll be exciting to see how the second part of the series unfolds.
