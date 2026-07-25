Indian cricketers KL Rahul and Suryakumar Yadav imagine a world that forgets them in Spider-Man: Brand New Day promo

In the midst of the anticipation surrounding the upcoming movie Spider-Man: Brand New Day, Sony Pictures Entertainment India is launching a unique promotion campaign, which combines both cricket and super-heroism. Indian cricketers KL Rahul and Suryakumar Yadav find themselves caught up in a storyline borrowed from Peter Parker's life. The cricketers imagine how it feels when one becomes famous without any identity at all.

KL Rahul and Suryakumar Yadav trade cricket for Spidey struggles in Spider-Man: Brand New Day promo.

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The whole promotion campaign draws its inspiration from the plot of the movie, in which Peter Parker, after losing his identity, still keeps on saving people as a superhero called Spider-Man. Both cricketers will demonstrate in a unique video how this strange situation feels as well as why Spider-Man is special to them.

KL Rahul reflects on his lifelong love for Spider-Man

KL Rahul's campaign video captures an odd reality in which the cricketer is aware that everyone knows his accomplishments yet does not recognise him personally, mirroring the emotional experience Peter Parker faces in Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

Talking about his love for the superhero, KL Rahul said, “Like millions of Indians, I grew up watching and admiring Spider-Man. I enjoyed watching his films not only because of the action and adventure, but because of what he stands for. ‘With great power comes great responsibility’ is a belief that has stayed with me through different phases of my life and is something I try to live by every day.”

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{{^usCountry}} He also talked about why he thought being a part of the campaign was significant to him after being a father. He added, “When Sony Pictures Entertainment India approached me to collaborate on Spider-Man: Brand New Day, it was an easy decision. It’s exciting to be associated with a character who has inspired generations across the world. Now, as a father, it feels even more special. I look forward to the day my daughter is old enough for us to watch a Spider-Man film together. It’ll be wonderful to introduce her to a superhero who meant so much to my childhood and hopefully pass on that legacy to the next generation.” Suryakumar Yadav steps into Peter Parker's world {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He also talked about why he thought being a part of the campaign was significant to him after being a father. He added, “When Sony Pictures Entertainment India approached me to collaborate on Spider-Man: Brand New Day, it was an easy decision. It’s exciting to be associated with a character who has inspired generations across the world. Now, as a father, it feels even more special. I look forward to the day my daughter is old enough for us to watch a Spider-Man film together. It’ll be wonderful to introduce her to a superhero who meant so much to my childhood and hopefully pass on that legacy to the next generation.” Suryakumar Yadav steps into Peter Parker's world {{/usCountry}}

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In the same vein as KL Rahul’s campaign, Suryakumar Yadav too has joined hands with Spider-Man: Brand New Day. The video shows a world where everyone cheers his performance in the cricket game, but does not know who he really is in his day-to-day life. This is an ode to the weird situation of Peter Parker in the film that is coming soon.

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Speaking about what connected him to Spider-Man, Suryakumar Yadav said, "As a cricketer, every day is a brand new day. You can't rely on what happened yesterday. You have to adapt, trust your instincts and be ready for the next challenge. That's one of the things I love most about Spider-Man too. No matter what he's up against, he always finds the courage to get back up and keep fighting. That mindset really resonates with me because cricket constantly pushes you to evolve, surprise people and believe in yourself."

He further added, “Like millions of fans, I've grown up watching Spider-Man and cheering for him through every challenge. Being part of the Spider-Man: Brand New Day campaign has been a lot of fun because it brings together two things I genuinely love - cricket and Spider-Man. I can't wait for fans to experience this adventure on the big screen, and I hope they enjoy this collaboration as much as I did.”

Spider-Man: Brand New Day arrives in theatres this month

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Spider-Man: Brand New Day sees Tom Holland reprise his role as Peter Parker, after his appearance in Spider-Man: No Way Home. The movie is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and is set four years since the last one. In the movie, Peter struggles to progress in life and become normal, but as Spider-Man, he has to keep protecting New York City.

The official synopsis reads: “It's a brand new day for Peter Parker. Fighting crime full-time as Spider-Man in a world that doesn’t remember him—and the pressure of seeing his old friends move on without him—sparks a change in Peter he may not have the power to control. But that transformation might also be the only thing that can stop a shocking new threat to the city and those he loves—a powerful villain no one can even see.”

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The ensemble cast includes Tom Holland (Peter Parker, Spider-Man), Zendaya (MJ), Jacob Batalon (Ned Leeds), Jon Bernthal (Frank Castle, The Punisher), Mark Ruffalo (Bruce Banner, Hulk), Michael Mando (Scorpion), Sadie Sink in an undisclosed role, and Tramell Tillman (William "Bill" Metzger).

Spider-Man: Brand New Day hits Indian theaters on July 30 in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada, followed by its global launch on July 31.