Inside Aladdin actor Mena Massoud, Emily Shah's Tuscany wedding ft. Hindu and Christian ceremonies. Watch

Aladdin actor Mena Massoud and Jungle Cry actor Emily Shah got married in a desi ceremony in Tuscany, Italy, in July this year. The couple, who dated for four years before getting engaged in 2023, only made it public this weekend when they posted a video of their wedding festivities on Instagram. Take a look. Emily Shah and Mena Massoud got married in both Hindu and Christian customs in July this year. (Pic credit: Luis Mendoza/Lightfeels Wedding)

Inside Mena Massoud, Emily Shah’s multi-cultural wedding

Mena’s family immigrated to Canada from Egypt when he was three years old, and Emily’s father is Gujarati while her mom is American. To honour both their roots, the couple had a multi-cultural wedding ceremony in Italy, where they had a Hindu wedding, followed by a Christian one.

Mena posted a glimpse of their wedding in a joint post with Emily on Instagram, writing, “The wedding of our dreams.” The video shows Emily dressed in a red sari and Mena in a cream sherwani for their Hindu wedding, with the couple dressed in white for their Christian one. The wedding ceremonies had everything from dhol and baraat to a sangeet, if the video is anything to go by.

On 27 July, Emily also posted pictures of them dressed in cream for their engagement on Instagram, writing, “From our engagement in Japan to our wedding in Italy… let’s do this habibi.”

About Mena Massoud, Emily Shah

Emily told Vogue India that she met Mena through a dating app for artists in 2018, and they began dating a year later. Mena proposed to her on her birthday in Japan in December 2023. While initially planning a wedding within six months of the proposal, the couple decided to take their time getting married this year in Tuscany.

For the unversed, Mena rose to fame with the 2019 live adaptation of the Disney classic, Aladdin. He was most recently seen in Wish You Were Here this year and will soon star in Tecie. Emily, who played a supporting role in the 2002 Jimmy Shergill and Kim Sharma-starrer Kehtaa Hai Dil Baar Baar and 2023 Abhay Deol-starrer Jungle Cry, has acted in films like The Great New Wonderful and Fortune Defies Death.