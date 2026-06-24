Internet gushes as Tom Holland gives Zendaya a forehead kiss during Spider-Man Brand New Day tour: ‘Favourite couple’

Tom Holland and Zendaya might be busy promoting their upcoming release, Spider-Man: Brand New Day, but their coordinated looks on the press tour and easy chemistry have won over fans on the internet. Zendaya and Tom Holland also posted pictures from their press stop in Rome, and fans quickly noticed how both included one picture with each other. (Also read: Tom Holland all but confirms he and Zendaya are married with cheeky response: ‘They were all there’)

Zendaya's pic with Tom wins the internet

Zendaya and Tom Holland's chemistry during the Spider-Man: Brand New Day press tour has won over fans.

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Zendaya's Instagram post featured a series of pictures of her red-carpet look, a fun take on the Spider-Man outfit. However, it was the last picture showing Tom kissing Zendaya's forehead.

The sweet picture garnered many comments from fans. One fan commented, “If you told me in 2018 that I would see a picture like this from Tom and Zendaya I'd pass out.” Another said, “Omg the last picture I love you two so much.” “My favourite couple forever,” read a comment. Another fan said, “My Roman Empire!!”

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{{^usCountry}} Meanwhile, Tom also posted a series of pictures from the day at Rome. The first picture saw him holding Zendaya's hands as the two smiled. In the comments section, a fan commented, “Why are they so perfect!!” Another said, “Power couple right there!” A comment read, “It’s giving honeymoon.” “They look soo pretty together,” said another. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Meanwhile, Tom also posted a series of pictures from the day at Rome. The first picture saw him holding Zendaya's hands as the two smiled. In the comments section, a fan commented, “Why are they so perfect!!” Another said, “Power couple right there!” A comment read, “It’s giving honeymoon.” “They look soo pretty together,” said another. {{/usCountry}}

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Are Tom Holland and Zendaya married

A few days ago, Tom almost confirmed that he has tied the knot with Zendaya. When Tom was asked by Esquire U.K. whether he had to inform family members about AI images that appear to show him and Zendaya at their wedding. The actor replied, “No, because they were all there.” Tom then added, “That’s all you’ll get on that.” The speculations about Tom and Zendaya's marriage began when her stylist, Law Roach, claimed in March that the couple had already held a wedding.

Tom and Zendaya’s love story began when they played Peter Parker and MJ, respectively, in the Spider-Man franchise. They have starred in three films together so far: Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017), Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019) and Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021). They’re also both starring in Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey, which will be released on July 17.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Santanu Das ...Read More Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupecha Read Less

tom holland zendaya Stay connected with all the glitz and glam from the world of entertainment , right from Hollywood gossip to Bollywood chit chat. Also don't miss out on music buzz, anime scoops and OTT action. See Less Stay connected with all the glitz and glam from the world of entertainment , right from Hollywood gossip to Bollywood chit chat. Also don't miss out on music buzz, anime scoops and OTT action.

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