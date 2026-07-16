Is Elliot Page playing Achilles in Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey? Full cast roles explained

This summer's highly anticipated cinematic event, The Odyssey, brings together a collection of Hollywood powerhouses, from Oscar-winning veterans to era-defining young talent, for this mythical, action-epic story.

Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey is releasing exclusively in theaters on July 17. (Getty Images via AFP)

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Director Christopher Nolan is taking over cinemas with his blockbuster retelling of Homer's The Odyssey, exclusively in theaters July 17.

Nolan assembled an epic cast to film this locations-heavy film in Morocco, Greece, Italy, Iceland, Scotland and the United States.

Is Elliot Page playing Achilles in The Odyssey?

According to the listing for The Odyssey on Into Film, Elliot Page is playing Sinon, a Greek warrior during the Trojan War, as per Superherohype.

This comes after months of speculation that The Umbrella Academy star would play Achilles, one of the greatest warriors of the Trojan War. Page will instead portray Sinon, the Greek soldier who played an important role in the fall of Troy. However, it will likely be a small role, as Sinon does not appear prominently in Homer's Odyssey.

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As Odysseus, the warrior king of Ithaca who won an unwinnable war and now just wants to go home to be reunited with his wife and son.

The Oscar-winning actor, Matt Damon has become the go-to lead for blockbusters about heroic but human men trying to get back to their own beds, from space in Interstellar and The Martian to bomb-building in Oppenheimer.

Anne Hathaway as Penelope.

To play Penelope, wife of Odysseus and Queen of Ithaca, Nolan turned to another trusted collaborator, Oscar winner Anne Hathaway. Since her first Nolan role, as cat burglar Selina Kyle in 2012's The Dark Knight Rises, she has taken home an Oscar for Les Miserables and continues to be everyone's favorite.

Tom Holland as Telemachus

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While many of the cast have worked with Nolan on multiple occasions, Tom Holland has finally ticked it off his bucket list after years of hearing about life on a Nolan set from Spider-Man stunt coordinator George Cottle.

He plays Telemachus, Odysseus's son.

Also Read: The Odyssey review: This breathtaking horror is Christopher Nolan's magnum opus; Robert Pattinson redefines villainy

Zendaya as Athena

Zendaya never saw the role coming. “I remember when Tom got his call, and I was over the moon,” she says of partner Holland. “So when he came home and said: 'Chris wants to talk to you about something,' I said: 'Wait - what?!' It was like I had won the lottery," as per The Guardian.

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Athena is the goddess of wisdom and warfare and it is played by Zendaya, who has never failed to be the most compelling thing in any frame.

Robert Pattinson as Antinous

Robert Pattinson plays Antinous, an anti-Odysseus, one of many scheming to marry Penelope and kill Telemachus.

Other cast includes, Lupita Nyong'o as Helen and Clytemnestra (a duel role), Charlize Theron as Calypso, Samantha Morton as Circe, Benny Safdie, Jon Bernthal, Himesh Patel, Corey Hawkins, Mia Goth, James Remar, Bill Irwin, as per reports.

What is The Odyssey about

After the Trojan War, Odysseus faces a dangerous journey back to Ithaca, meeting mythical creatures like the Cyclops Polyphemus, Sirens and Calypso along the way. Meanwhile, the cruel antagonist Antinous has his eyes fixed on the queen while her husband is away.

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The film has received rapturous reviews from critics. The Telegraph described it as the “film of the year,” while Metro said the movie would “change cinema forever.” The Times called it “a masterpiece in every way,” and the Standard praised it as a “colossal piece of cinema,” according to BBC.

For the first time, Nolan used IMAX cameras to shoot The Odyssey entirely on IMAX film, with the intention of pulling modern audiences into the classic story like never before.