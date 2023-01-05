It’s a pawwfect life for Taylor Swift’s cat

Unbelievable as it may sound, American singer Taylor Swift’s cat Olivia Benson has become the third richest pet in the world with a net worth of $97 million. Her four-legged love story garnered wordlwide attention, with fans commenting, “Google, how to be a cat” and “How can I become Taylor Swift’s cat”. But she’s not the only rich pet living the thug life. Here are some other celeb pets who are not only worth millions, but also have their own mansions and movies.

9 Lives and $97m

Taylor Swift’s cat Olivia Benson clocks in a net worth of $97 million. From cameos in music videos to advertisements for popular brands, the kitty enjoys her share of the limelight. Swift also has two other cats, Meredith Grey and Benjamin Button.

Oprah Winfrey with her pet Sadie. (Photo: Instagram/oprah)

Millionaire Pups

Oprah Winfrey’s pooches, Sadie, Sunny, Lauren, Layla and Luke are entitled to $30 million upon her death, making them only the second richest pets.

A portrait of late desigenr Karl Lagerfeld with his pet cat Choupette. (Photo: Instagram/choupetteofficiel)

La(r)ger than Life

The late designer and Chanel’s creative director Karl Lagerfeld’s cat Choupette Lagerfeld at $17 million, continues living the luxe life with the $200 million that the designer left her. Choupette celebrated her 11th birthday last year with a getaway to Portugal on a private jet. In addition to this, she has a nanny, Françoise Caçote.

Paris Hilton with her pets in their pet mansion. (Photo: Instagram/parishilton)

Paris and the Hilton Pets

Paris Hilton’s live a luxurious life with designer clothes and a $320,000 mansion to themselves. When her pet chihuahua Diamond Baby got lost, she put a reward of $10,000 on it. In a 2017 tweet, Hilton had said, “My dogs live in this two-story doggy mansion that has air conditioning, heating, designer furniture, and a chandelier. Loves it”.

Doug enjoying a Thanksgiving meal. (Photo: Instagram/itsdougthepug)

Pug Life

At $2 million and two People’s Choice Awards, Doug the Pug rules pup culture. He starred in the 2021 Oscar-nominated animation film The Mitchells vs. the Machines, playing the role of Monchi.

Lady Gaga’s pet French bulldogs, Koji and Gustav. (Photo: Instagram/ladygaga)

Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga offered $5,00,000 to anyone who helped return her nabbed pet French bulldogs Koji and Gustav to her. The incident, which took place in 2021, left her dog walker Ryan Fischer dead as he tried to defend the dop-nabbing.

Swaggy with American rapper Saweetie. (Photo: Instagram/)

With Love, From Swag(gy)

Swaggy the wolfdog is a star in his own right, posing with top celebs. At $1 million, Swaggy is among the richest pets in the world.

