'It's hard to know who to trust,' Cobie Smulders teases dark tone and intriguing storyline of Secret Invasion

Marvel fans have something exciting to look forward to as the Phase 5 rollout continues with the highly anticipated Disney+ series, Secret Invasion. Cobie Smulders, is teasing what's in store for viewers. Disney+ Hotstar will stream Secret Invasion on 21 June.

Secret Invasion marks the ninth television series in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) and follows the story of Nick Fury, donned by Samuel L. Jackson.

The series will follow Fury’s journey where he discovers that a faction of Skrulls, an alien species previously introduced in 2019's Captain Marvel, has infiltrated Earth.

When asked about what fans can expect from Secret Invasion, Smulders reveals in an exclusive interview with PEOPLE, "This series is much darker in tone compared to previous ones. It's hard to know who to trust."

The 41-year-old actress continues by explaining that the show offers insights into the lives of agents working tirelessly to safeguard Earth and its inhabitants. She further reveals that Maria Hill, her character, has been attempting to bring Fury back to Earth to assist with various problems, but it is the Skrulls that finally capture his attention.

The ‘How I Met Your Mother’ star also highlights the advantage of Marvel producing content for the streaming platform, stating, "With Marvel creating content for the streaming platform, we are able to spend more time with characters and get to know their backstories and deepen their relationships. "

Returning as the notorious SHIELD Agent, a role she has portrayed for over a decade, Smulders expresses her enthusiasm, stating, "It's been an absolute dream to play Maria Hill for the last 10 years." She also describes Hill as a fantastic and multi-layered character who has overcome intense moments in Marvel Cinematic history.

The ‘Jack Reacher’ actress reminds fans that the last appearance of Hill in Spider-Man: Far From Home revealed her to be a Skrull. This leaves the audience in the dark about what she has been up to since then.

"I'd like to think that she's been sipping Mai Tais on vacation somewhere after coming back from the Blip, but most likely, she has been working on a mountain of backlogged issues," Smulders humorously suggests.

Reflecting on her time in the MCU, Smulders emphasizes that the best part of being involved in the franchise is the people. She feels incredibly fortunate to have worked with creative, talented, and kind individuals in the industry. On a lighthearted note, she adds, "Also, my kids think I'm cool sometimes."

The Canadian native has portrayed Maria Hill in several MCU projects, including The Avengers, Captain America: The Winter Soldier, and Avengers: Age of Ultron.