Jaafar Jackson impressed by viral Indian classical fusion dance to Michael Jackson song; see how he reacted

An Instagram-user by the name of Swetha Warrier posted a Reel of dancers pulling off Indian classical fusion moves to a Michael Jackson song. While the King of Pop might not be around, his nephew Jaafar Jackson reacted to the Reel, as did a bunch of other celebrities. See how he reacted.

Jaafar Jackson reacts to Indian Reel

Jaafar Jackson reacted to a viral Reel of Indian fusion dance to Michael Jackson's song.

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Swetha posted the video on her Instagram with the caption, “His music, our movement. A small tribute to Michael Jackson. Creating this was as fun as it looks. A dream team, truly.” She also added in the comments, “This took so much heart to put together.”

The video shows dancers Bhumika Nath, Sneha, Riddhi Shaharkar, Abolee Nagarkar, Renni, Kaavya Nair, Neha Sahani and Manushi Desai dance Indian classical fusion to Michael’s 1987 song The Way You Make Me Feel. The short video shows them playing an old-school cassette before they show off their moves.

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{{^usCountry}} Jaafar commented under the video with clapping and red heart emojis. Swetha re-posted his comment on her Instagram Stories, writing, “What on earth just happened !!!! (mindblowing emoji)” She also posted a video of herself smiling widely, then covering her face, as if shocked that he would reply. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Jaafar commented under the video with clapping and red heart emojis. Swetha re-posted his comment on her Instagram Stories, writing, “What on earth just happened !!!! (mindblowing emoji)” She also posted a video of herself smiling widely, then covering her face, as if shocked that he would reply. {{/usCountry}}

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Jaafar Jackson commented on the viral Michael Jackson tribute video.

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The video that hit 1 million in a day also drew comments from actor Andrea Jeremiah, who replied with heart-eye emojis. Filmmaker Nandini Reddy, Sridevi’s niece, actor Maheshwari, and others also liked the video.

About Michael

Michael is a musical biographical drama film directed by Antoine Fuqua and written by John Logan. It stars Jaafar in his debut role as his uncle. Nia Long, Juliano Valdi, KeiLyn Durrel Jones, Laura Harrier, Jessica Sula, Mike Myers, Miles Teller and Colman Domingo also star in it. Michael covers the period from his involvement in the Jackson 5 in the 1960s to the Bad tour in the late 1980s.

The film was released in theatres on April 24 and received criticism for ‘whitewashing’ the popstar and for failing to address the controversies surrounding his life. Reports state that references to the 1993 child sexual abuse allegations against Michael were removed and the film was reshot after a clause was discovered in the legal settlement. The film grossed over $300 million worldwide, according to Deadline, becoming the second-highest-grossing musical biopic after Bohemian Rhapsody.

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A special screening of Michael was recently held at Prasads Cinemas in Hyderabad recently in PCX format. Videos from the screening show fans celebrating like they would at a Telugu film with confetti and cheering.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Neeshita Nyayapati ...Read More Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories. Read Less

michael jackson Stay connected with all the glitz and glam from the world of entertainment , right from Hollywood gossip to Bollywood chit chat. Also don't miss out on music buzz, anime scoops and OTT action. See Less Stay connected with all the glitz and glam from the world of entertainment , right from Hollywood gossip to Bollywood chit chat. Also don't miss out on music buzz, anime scoops and OTT action.

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