Jada Pinkett Smith breaks silence with an Instagram post after Will Smith and Chris Rock's ‘slapgate’

Jada Pinkett Smith is speaking out for the first time since she became the centre of the biggest controversy at the 94th Academy Awards on Sunday night. Jada's husband Will Smith had slapped Chris Rock after he made a joke at her expense. While celebrities from all over the world reacted to the incident, Jada had maintained her silence until her recent cryptic post. Also Read| Oscars bartender reveals what happened after Will Smith and Chris Rock's ‘slap’ in viral tweet

The actor took to her Instagram handle on Tuesday to share a post that talked about healing. She shared an image that simply read, "This is a season for healing and I'm here for it." Jada had previously shared images and videos of her look from the Oscars, where her husband won an award for the best actor, but she had not commented on the infamous slap. Her latest post is believed to be an indirect message about the incident.

It all started when Chris Rock made a joke about Jada’s shaved head. "Jada, can't wait for GI Jane 2," the comedian had said, referring to Demi Moore’s 1997 movie GI Jane in which Demi’s character Jordan O’Neil shaved her head after joining Navy Seal and hides away her femininity, transforming into GI Jane. Jada, meanwhile, had revealed on her talk show a few years ago that she took the decision to shave her head after she was diagnosed with alopecia areata, an autoimmune disorder.

Will was initially seen laughing at the joke, but her face soon turned sour while Will stood up and walked up to the stage to smack Chris. It later emerged that there was more to the story, as Chris had previously also cracked a joke about Jada at the Oscars. The comedian, who was hosting the Oscars in 2016, had roasted Jada's efforts to boycott the award ceremony. She had made a video announcing she was boycotting the 2016 Oscars as 'no persons of colour were nominated' in any of the major acting categories, which included her husband Will.

Meanwhile, Will has apologised to Chris for his actions. As per reports, Chris has also refused to file a police complaint against Will for hitting him on stage.

