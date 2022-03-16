Jamie Dornan denies he and Andrew Garfield excluded Robert Pattinson from their friend circle after Twilight

In a recent interview, The Batman star Robert Pattinson claimed that fellow actors Jamie Dornan and Andrew Garfield excluded him from their tight-knit friend circle after he appeared in his breakthrough role in the 2008 film Twilight. Jamie has now reacted to the claim saying they were unsure if he would fit in since he had become an overnight star then. (Also read: Andrew says he has no plans to play Spider-Man again but nobody believes him)

Back in the 2000s, Jamie Dornan, Andrew, and Daredevil actor Charlie Cox were all roommates. Robert was also initially a part of their friend circle. But his stardom took off first when he was cast as the lead in the vampire romance franchise Twilight.

Earlier this month, Robert told ET, "I wasn't actually roommates. They were all roommates, and I was kind of the last one invited. I was invited as an afterthought. There'd be like one slice of pizza left and I'd be like, 'Is there any for me?'"

But Jamie, best known for his starring role in the Fifty Shades franchise, told ET at the 2022 Critics Choice Awards, "No! The pity invite? No. I think with Rob it's always been like, he sort of had success earlier, so we were a bit like, 'Does he really fit in with us?' Because we were not working and he's working all the time. He did Twilight and was suddenly in a different stratosphere than us and we've sort of, not caught up, but we all started working more consistently, but yeah, Jesus, we've known each other a long time."

Eventually all the actors in that group made it big. Andrew Garfield himself went on to play Spider-Man in the Amazing Spider-Man series (2012-14) and even earned an Oscar Best Actor nod for the 2021 film Tick, Tick... Boom! Charlie Cox also played a Marvel superhero in the Netflix show Daredevil before making his MCU debut in Spider-Man: No Way Home. Robert was last seen on screen in the title role in The Batman, which released earlier this month.

