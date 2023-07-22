Jamie Foxx cries in video message after health scare, assures fans he's not blind

Jamie Foxx's fans can breathe a sigh of relief. The actor is back on social media after a recent health scare. He took to Instagram to share a video message for his fans, letting them know that he is back and fine. He also rubbished a few rumours about him going blind or getting paralysed. (Also read: Jamie Foxx marks ‘first public appearance’ since suffering health complication)

Jamie's video message

Jamie Foxx has a message for his fans.

Dressed in a black shirt, Jamie filmed the video on his phone. He said, “First of all I want to say thank you to everybody that's prayed, sent me messages. I cannot even begin to tell you how far it took me and how it brought me back. I went through something that I never thought I would go through.” He added that he did not want his fans to see him unwell. “I know a lot of people were waiting, wanted to hear an update, but to be honest with you, I just didn't want you to see me like that man. I want you to see me laughing, having a good time, partying, cracking a joke, doing a movie, television show. I didn't want you to see with tubes running out of me and trying to figure out if I was going to make it through.”

Jamie thanked his family for taking good care of him. “My sister, daughter saved my life. Due to help from God and a lot of medical people, I am able to leave you this video. My family kept everything airtight, let nothing out, they protected me and I hope that's what everyone could have in moments like these,” he said. He also mentioned the rumours that were going around, “By being quiet, sometimes things get out of hand. Some people said I was blind but as you can see my eyes are working just fine. Some said I was paralysed, I am not but I did go to hell and back. My road to recovery had some potholes as well. But I am coming back, I am able to work, so I want to thank the people who let me work.”

Jamie gets emotional

At the end of the video, Jamie also got a bit emotional as his voice cracked,“I love everybody and all the love that I got. I know they talk about people crying on videos and you can always take 2 but I am not, it is what it is. If you see me out from now and every once in a while I burst into tears it's because it's been tough, I was sick.”

He also joked that the video isn't shot by a clone and pretended to remove his face-mask. “Some people talk about how I am clone, check this out… just kidding!”

He shared the video with the caption, “Thank u a billion to everybody… been a long road but all the prayers great people and God got me through.”

Ranveer Singh left a bunch of evil eye emojis on his post. The Rock said, “I’m gonna bear hug the f*ck outta you when I see you again.” Will Smith wrote, “Awww Man!! Who’s cuttin’ onions?? Love U Foxx!! Your Light Is Needed ‘n Appreciated Right Now.” Viola Davis commented, “God is GOOD!!!!!!!! Sending love Jamie.”

Jamie experienced a medical complication in April and was admitted to a hospital. He came back home in May. The reason behind his ill health has not been revealed by the actor or his family.

