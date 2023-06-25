Jamie Foxx is ‘recovering well’, reveals family member: Report

Jamie Foxx's health condition has been one of the most burning topics in recent months with his fans meticulously following every update on the matter. While there is still mystery surrounding his whereabouts, a report by Page Six says that a family member revealed Foxx is "recovering well". The report says that there is increasing concern within Hollywood that the silence surrounding Foxx could affect his future career.

Jamie Foxx attends the premiere of the film "Creed III" in London, Britain.(REUTERS)

Notably, Foxx's close family including his elder daughter Corrine have kept his actual health situation under tight wraps since the "Django Unchained" actor suffered an “ undisclosed medical complication” on April 11 in Atlanta, Georgia, where he was present for the filming of Netflix action comedy “Back in Action”.

At the time, in a request for privacy, Corrine posted on Instagram: “We wanted to share that, my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication yesterday. Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery. We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers. The family asks for privacy during this time".

In May, a post reading: “Appreciate all the love!!! Feeling blessed,” was shared from Foxx's Instagram account.

Page Six have quoted Bruce Heckhard, whose brother Talley Heckhard Talley was raised alongside Foxx, as saying: “So far, from what I’m hearing, he’s recovering pretty good, but I’ve not witnessed that myself.”

Recently, John Boyega who is Foxx's co-star in upcoming film "They Cloned Tyrone", spoke to Entertainment Tonight while attending the movie’s premiere in Florida.

“No one has heard from Jamie. I wanted him to show up here, but you know, I know he’s dealing with what he’s dealing with. I just wish him all the best,” said Boyega.

“I’ve been calling, I am just going to keep on calling,” added Boyega.

