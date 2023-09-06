Jared Leto climbs a brick building in New York City sans harness, shows off his rappelling skills

Jared Leto is not afraid of heights.

Jared Leto of Thirty Seconds to Mars performs on day two of the Lollapalooza Music Festival on Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, at Grant Park in Chicago. (Photo by Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP)(Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP)

The 51-year-old actor and musician showed off his rock climbing skills on Sunday, when he was seen scaling a brick building in New York City without a harness.

Leto, who was taking a break from his bike ride, used the ledges and bumps on the side of the building to climb up a few feet. He then jumped off and continued his ride on his Citi Bike.

This was not the first time that the “Morbius” star displayed his adventurous spirit. In June, he also climbed the wall of a hotel in Berlin, reaching the second floor before descending safely. Videos were shared by witnesses on social media.

But, Leto did use some safety equipment when he rappelled off the side of a mountain in a video he posted on Instagram in August.

He wrote, “Ready to swing into the weekend like,” with a monkey and rocket emoji.

The “Suicide Squad” star also shared some stunning photos of him hanging in mid-air during his rappelling adventure in an Instagram post last week.

“Got to spend some time in the great wide open,” he captioned the post, with three sunset emojis and more pictures of him enjoying nature, such as fishing by a lake.

He also encouraged his fans to pre-save the upcoming album "It’s the End of the World but It’s a Beautiful Day" by his band Thirty Seconds to Mars, set for release in just 17 days.

Leto has been busy with his music and acting career. He recently played the role of the Hat-Box Ghost, the main antagonist in Disney’s Haunted Mansion remake, which came out in July.

The Louisiana native has also been spending time with model Thet Thinn, who starred in the Thirty Seconds to Mars’ music video for their song “Stuck.” They were spotted together in Berlin, a day before he climbed the hotel wall.