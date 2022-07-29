Jason Momoa says Ben Affleck will be part of Aquaman 2 after they are caught leaving sets together by fans. Watch

Ben Affleck and Jason Momoa will star together in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. Jason teased Ben's return as Batman on Instagram on Thursday after the pair was ‘busted’ leaving their film's set by tourists on the Warner Bros. Studio Tour Hollywood, a guided and walkthrough studio tour of the Warner Bros. Studios in Los Angeles. Read more: Jason Momoa unveils first look of his new costume for Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom

"Reunited Bruce and Arthur. Love you and miss you Ben," Jason Momoa captioned the photo of himself and Ben. "WB studio tours (Warner Bros. Studio Tour Hollywood) just explored the backlot alright, busted on set, all great things coming Aquaman 2. All my aloha (a Hawaiian greeting),” he added as he shared a couple of pictures and a video of himself cracking up after a tour group saw him and Ben leaving set. "It's not a f***ing secret anymore, is it?" Jason said in the video he posted on Instagram, and added, "That's what happens, Warner Brothers, when you walk out of your set and there's our fans… Well, we tried to keep it a secret.”

Jason had previously teased on his Instagram Stories that he's ‘back on set’ and had said, “Can't tell you what I'm doing as it's top secret.” The actor had added, "All I can say is, thank you to one of my favourite production companies for having me… good things are happening." Although Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom wrapped filming in December last year, reshoots appear to be underway for the superhero movie that's scheduled to premiere in March 2023, as per reports.

Ben had previously confirmed his Batman retirement during a 2019 appearance on the US chat show Jimmy Kimmel Live. In a recent interview with The Los Angeles Times, the actor had spoken about how completing the Joss Whedon-directed reshoots on 2017's Justice League took a toll on him. "That was a bad experience because of a confluence of things – my own life, my divorce, being away too much, the competing agendas and then… the reshooting," Ben had said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON