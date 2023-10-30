Friends co-stars Jennifer Aniston, Courtney Cox and others ‘devastated’ after Matthew Perry's death: Report

Matthew Perry left his Friends co-stars ‘reeling’ from his sudden death. Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc and Lisa Kudrow who are yet to break the silence over Matthew's death, are expected to share a joint statement soon, as per a report of Page Six. Sources also said that all of them are ‘devastated.’ Also read: When Matthew Perry fought for his life after his heart stopped beating at 49, went into coma for weeks

Friends co-stars devastated

Friends starred Matthew Perry, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc and Lisa Kudrow.

A source said, “The cast is reeling from the loss of their brother because that’s what Matty was — their brother.” “It’s just devastating,” the source continued. “The entire cast are close, they will be devastated, because they were together through the best of times and worst of times. And when Matty was sick, they protected him, they looked after him fiercely.”

Makers of Friends

Previously, Friends' creators--Marta Kauffman and David Crane, and the executive producer of the show, Kevin Bright issued a statement. LA Times quoted them saying, “We are shocked and deeply, deeply saddened by our beloved friend Matthew’s passing. It still seems impossible. All we can say is that we feel blessed to have had him as part of our lives. ”He was always the funniest person in the room. More than that, he was the sweetest, with a giving and selfless heart. We send all of our love to his family and friends." Matthew was best known for his iconic character, Chandler Bing on Friends.

The trio also referred to the show and paid a tribute to Matthew by saying, “This truly is The One Where Our Hearts Are Broken.”

Matthew Perry found dead at 54

Matthew Perry died by apparent drowning on Saturday after he was found unresponsive in the hot tub of his LA residence. Reportedly, no drugs have been found. While police suspect no foul play, prescription drugs have been recovered as per TMZ.

The actor's family said in a statement, “We are heartbroken by the tragic loss of our beloved son and brother.” "Matthew brought so much joy to the world, both as an actor and a friend. You all meant so much to him and we appreciate the tremendous outpouring of love,” they added.

