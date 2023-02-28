Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow have a Friends reunion as they attend Courteney Cox’s Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony

Jennifer Aniston and Lisa Kudrow proudly supported their 'Friend' Courteney Cox as she was honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Monday. The co-stars praised Courteney in their speech and got emotional when she received the 2,750th star in Hollywood. Jennifer also shared an heartfelt post on Instagram in which she wrote that she was 'very proud' of Courtney. (Also read: Jennifer Aniston stuns on bold magazine cover, recalls ‘absolute lies’ around her divorce with Brad Pitt)

Putting up pictures of herself and Lisa supporting Courteney as she received her plaque for the star, Jennifer Aniston wrote, "Very proud of our girl @courteneycoxofficial today. I love these women with literally every ounce of my heart and soul (red heart emoji) @lisakudrow and I were on a cloud being able to celebrate her and her incredible achievements (star emoji)." In the first picture, Jennifer and Lisa are standing on either side of Courteney. In the second picture, they embrace Courteney in a group hug that is similar to a scene from their show. The actors were all wearing in black jackets as it rained during the ceremony.

Courteney, Jennifer and Lisa, along with David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc and Matthew Perry, became global stars after the TV show Friends began airing on NBC in 1994. It ran for 10 seasons and the cast got together in 2021 for a reunion special, which brought back memorable guest stars.

Receiving the star, Courteney said in a speech, "Friends taught me the importance of camaraderie and really sticking together. These friendships were at the most important time in my life, and we went through so many things together. And it just taught me about being there for each other — I know, that's the song: 'I'll be there for you.' But it's true. It was so nice to work with people that could bounce ideas off each other. Everybody wanted the best for everybody."

Jennifer was seated in the crowd with Courteney's daughter Coco Arquette and was seen getting emotional. Her co-stars also praised her at the ceremony. Jennifer said, "To be friends with Courteney is to be family with Courteney, and she is responsible for all of that. From the beginning of when we met her, she was immediately inclusive, warm, loving, interested in everything about you. And I was really nervous to meet her because I was a huge fan."

Lisa added, "She was the only one of the cast who was famous. We were all taking our cues from her." Courteney, who played Monica Geller on the Emmy-winning sitcom, will be returning as Gale Weathers in Scream VI next month. After Friends, the actor was seen in the shows Cougar Town and Shining Vale.

