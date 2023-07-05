Is that Jennifer Garner posing with Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez? No, that's her doppleganger daughter

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez attended the 4th of July party thrown in the Hamptons by Michael Rubin. Also in attendance was Ben's 17-year-old daughter Violet. As soon as pictures from the party made their way online, fans were left surprised, particularly by rare photos of Violet, all grown up and looking like the spitting image of her mother, Jennifer Garner. (Also read: Jennifer Lopez reveals the reason why she always walks a step behind Ben Affleck)

Violet looks just like her mother Jennifer Garner. Also seen here are Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez.

A person took to Instagram to share photos of Violet with Ben and his wife Jennifer Lopez. Violet has the same dimples, smile and eyes as her beautiful mother. The photo also shocked a bunch of people who thought this was the first time Ben posed with both the Jens of his life.

JenGar has a doppleganger

“Ben Affleck’s daughter is LITERALLY her mother’s (Jennifer Garner) twin,” read the viral tweet with 104,000 likes and 5000 retweets. Lots of people joked how little Violet looked like Ben. “Like I know kids will look like their parents but what role did Ben’s dna play if any,” wrote a person. “Ben’s genes didn’t even try,” joked a person. “I thought this was Jen I was so confused,” wrote another. “I thought this was an awkward picture between wife and ex-wife for a moment,” commented another.

Who wore what

Violet wore a white halter maxi dress, brown sandals and clear glasses. She also wore her brown hair in slim pigtails and kept herself safe with a white mask even in photos. Jennifer wore a white dress with sphagetti straps and a bow in the front. Ben wore a white shirt, white pants and white jacket to the party.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner divorced in 2018 after 13 years of marriage. They also share daughter Seraphina, 14, and son Samuel, 10. Jennifer Lopez shares 15-year-old twins Max and Emme with ex-husband Marc Anthony. None of the other four kids were at the party.

Jennifer and Affleck got married last year in July, about 20 years after they first set the world on fire as Bennifer from 2002 to 2004. The couple first dated in 2002 and were engaged to be married in 2003 before calling off the wedding and eventually splitting.

