Jennifer Garner ‘drove’ Jennifer Lopez 'crazy' during marriage with Ben Affleck: Report

While Jennifer Lopez and Jennifer Garner may not have formed a close bond during the brief period when the former was with Ben Affleck, it seems the two have managed to maintain a respectful and friendly relationship. Despite their past, the two actresses, both 52, are often seen together with their children—Violet, Fin (formerly Seraphina), and Samuel. Jennifer Lopez and Jennifer Garner maintain a respectful relationship despite their past with Ben Affleck.(AFP, @jlo/Instagram)

Lopez ‘felt threatened’ by Garner

A source told InTouch, “J.Lo felt threatened by Jen Garner for almost all of her marriage. The way Ben would run to her for advice any time they had a fight drove her crazy.” The insider claimed that Affleck “spending time with Jen and their kids" as it is "much more comfortable than trying to do the blended family thing. He’s so at ease with her, there’s no tension, no pressure, he can totally be himself.”

While Affleck exchanged gifts with the On The Floor singer, he spent the Holiday season with Graner and their kids. The former couple who parted ways in 2015 was also spotted spending Thanksgiving together as they helped pass out food with the Midnight Mission in downtown Los Angeles, Calif.

The source told People magazine, “Jen and Ben were all together for Christmas. It's all for the kids. Jen grew up surrounded by her family for the holidays, and she wants the same for her kids,” as reported by OK! Magazine.

Affleck tries to be present for his kids

The Batman actor is navigating and coping with his divorce from Lopez, he is trying to be there for his kids as much as possible. Another source told Star, “Now that Ben’s getting back to his old routine, he’s feeling good about himself. Spending time with Jen Garner and the kids over the holidays has helped him to feel that everything’s all right in his world again.”

Moreover, Garner seems to be happy that Affleck is finally moving on from Lopez. Another source told Daily Mail, “Jen no longer wishes to have communication with J.Lo unless it has to do with the kids. Her friends feel she shouldn’t have allowed herself to get so involved in helping J.Lo fix her marriage to Ben. Especially considering Jen felt pitted against J.Lo at times during their own marriage. Jen is too nice and truly wanted to help, so she tried.”