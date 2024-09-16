Jennifer Lopez's first husband advises her to ‘stay single for a while’ after Ben Affleck split

Amid Jennifer Lopez's split with Ben Affleck, her first husband has weighed in on her relationships' trajectory. In an interview with DailyMail, Ojani Noa advised his ex-wife that she should “stay single for a while” instead of jumping into another marriage. (Also Read – Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck ‘still moving forward’ with divorce despite recent kissing: Report) Jennifer Lopez and Ojani Noa were married for less than a year from February 1997 to January 1998

What Ojani said

“I can tell you in my own ­experience, we would have ­disagreements in the car and then 20 minutes later, we’d have to sit and pretend everything was fine. But you can only pretend so much. When we were going through hell and going out as a couple, I was in a bad mood too. Because I knew inside we were not good. I hated going on the red ­carpet. She would try and get me to come and I’d say: ‘No way. I’m not going to pretend,'” Ojani said.

He added that Ben Affleck also looks similarly disturbed on the red carpet with Jennifer. He said he understands Ben as both of them have tried to uplift Jennifer's confidence over the years. Ojani said that he doesn't know how much more love she needs or is looking for, since she's already been married four times.

“Stay single for a while, take 12 months off. If she meets someone new, maybe keep it private and not get ­married again. She has an amazing career and she’s a hard-working, beautiful woman, but when you’re with someone, you have to spend quality time with them and not think about being on camera,” Ojani added.

Jennifer's relationships

Ojani, a Cuban waiter, was married to Jennifer for less than a year from February 1997 till January 1998. They had a bitter split as Jennifer went to court to prevent Ojani from writing a book about their marriage and from using their honeymoon footage for a documentary.

She then married her former back-up dancer Cris Judd in 2001, but they split up two years later. She was already in a relationship with Ben by the time her divorce was finalised. They got engaged in 2002, but called it off in 2004. Her longest marriage was with singer Marc Antony, with whom she shared two kids.

Jennifer reunited with Ben in 2021, got married last year, before filing for divorce last month. On the work front, Jennifer will be next seen in Unstoppable and Kiss of the Spider Woman.