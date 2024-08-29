Jennifer Lopez ‘hit hard’ by divorce from Ben Affleck: ‘She’s very upset and…’

Jennifer Lopez, who filed for divorce from Ben Affleck on August 20, is “upset and disappointed with” the Oscar winner actor. While Jennifer Lopez has not made any public appearance since the couple's divorce was announced, Ben Affleck has been photographed in Los Angeles several times.(REUTERS)

Speaking to PEOPLE about JLo, a source said, “It’s really hit her hard,” and “She’s very upset and disappointed with Ben” after their ill-fated affair ended, particularly after he pushed their reconciliation.

The 55-year-old singer of ‘On The Floor’ filed for divorce in Los Angeles County Superior Court without a lawyer. The separation date on paper is mentioned as April 26. While she took the legal step against her wish to not dissolve their two-year marriage, a legal expert told the outlet on August 21 that the move indicates she “just wanted to get this done” and move forward in her life.

JLo not feeling comfortable in $60 million Beverly Hills property

According to the insider, JLo is uncomfortable living in their opulent $60 million Beverly Hills property, which the pair purchased together in May. “She and Ben bought the house for the whole family. It’s way too big for her and filled with too many memories as well.”

Sources close to Lopez stated that she is “relieved” after filing for divorce.

“It's been incredibly difficult for her that Ben chose to pull away from their marriage and move on with his life, leaving her behind,” a person familiar with the matter said.

JLo didn't want to give up on her marriage

The insider further informed that Lopez didn't want to go ahead with divorce as she wanted to resolve things. “They love each other. Jennifer is not the type to just give up. It’s been almost torture for her to wait around.”

The duo rekindled their romance in 2021 after ending their engagement in the early 2000s.

The “Gigli” co-stars parted ways in Las Vegas in July 2022, just a month before their Georgia wedding celebration.

While they do not share any kids together, they have integrated their families from previous marriages.

Lopez has twins Max and Emme, 16, with ex-husband Marc Anthony, whereas Affleck shares two daughter and a son with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner.