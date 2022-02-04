Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Hollywood / Jennifer Lopez opens up about dating Ben Affleck again: ‘Very different than it was years ago’
Jennifer Lopez opens up about dating Ben Affleck again: ‘Very different than it was years ago’

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck rekindled their romance last year after breaking up 17 years ago. Now in a new interview, Jennifer has talked about her relationship with Ben.
Jennifer Lopez talks about rekindling her romance with Ben Affleck.
Published on Feb 04, 2022 02:53 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Jennifer Lopez recently admitted that she and Ben Affleck were fearful about rekindling their romance and how the public would react to the same. The couple split in 2004, before coming together again last year.

Jennifer and Ben were engaged in 2002 but parted ways in 2004. They co-starred in the films Jersey Girl and Gigli together. They postponed their 2003 wedding days before they were set to walk down the aisle, and then officially split by January 2004. Now in an interview, Jennifer opened up about her concerns over getting back with Ben. 

Speaking with People Magazine, Jennifer said: “Before, we kind of put [our relationship] out there. We were naive and it got a little trampled. We both were like, 'Wow, we're so happy and we don't want any of that to come into play again. We're older now, we're smarter, we have more experience, we're at different places in our lives, we have kids now, and we have to be very conscious of those things. We're so protective because it is such a beautiful time for all of us."

She added, “It's beautiful the way it feels, very different than it was years ago. There's more of an appreciation and a celebration for it, which is nice. It was, 'Oh wow, we're not used to this and it's really beautiful.' But also we're at a different point in our lives and who we were then and what we've done in our lives since then.”

Jennifer continued, “I think people know that we're artists who are going to be around for a long time and that's nice and they appreciate that and respect that. I feel that and I appreciate that too.”

Jennifer ended her engagement with former MLB star Alex Rodriguez in April, 2021 and Ben split with actor Ana de Armas in January last year. Jennifer shares 13-year-old twins, Max and Emme, with her ex-husband Marc Anthony, while Ben shares three children, 15-year-old Violet, 12-year-old Seraphina, and 9-year-old Samuel with ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

(With Inputs from ANI)

