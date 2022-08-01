Jennifer Lopez's first husband isn't convinced 'it will last' between singer, Ben Affleck: ‘She loves being in love'

Ojani Noa, first husband of singer-actor Jennifer Lopez, has said that he's not convinced that her wedding with actor Ben Affleck 'will last'. In a new interview, Ojani said that on their wedding night, Jennifer Lopez told him that they 'would be together forever'. According to him, Jennifer will be married 'seven or eight times'. (Also Read | It took 20 years for Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck to get married)

Jennifer has been married three times before. She was briefly married to Ojani Noa from 1997-1998 and then to Cris Judd from 2001-2003. She and singer Marc Anthony were married for a decade and share 14-year-old twins.

In an interview with Daily Mail, Ojani said, "I wish her and Ben the best, but I’m not convinced it will last. Jen loves being in love but she’s been engaged six times. Ben is husband number four. I was husband number one and she told me I was the love of her life. When we lay in bed on our wedding night, she said we would be together forever."

He also said, "I’m happy she has gone back to Ben but I have a feeling this won’t last. I think she’s someone who will be married seven or eight times. I can’t see her ever settling down with one person. She pushes herself to constantly go forward in her professional life, which is why she’s had a three-decade career, but she also moves on in her private life."

Jennifer and Ben Affleckwed in a late-night Las Vegas drive-through chapel last month. She announced their marriage in her newsletter for fans with the heading “We did it.” She initially made their engagement public in April on the same newsletter, “On the J Lo.” “Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient,” she wrote in a message signed Jennifer Lynn Affleck.

The singer wrote that the couple flew to Las Vegas, stood in line for their license with four other couples and were wed just after midnight at A Little White Wedding Chapel. The couple famously dated in the early 2000s before rekindling their romance last year.

They earlier starred together in 2003's Gigli and 2004's Jersey Girl. Around that time, they became engaged but never wed. Ben was earlier married to actor Jennifer Garner in 2005, with whom he shares three children. They divorced in 2018.

