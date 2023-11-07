Jennifer Lopez shares glimpses of the $60 million Los Angeles mansion she shares with Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have showed off their luxurious $60 million mansion, sharing glimpses of their opulent abode with fans.

Jennifer Lopez with her husband Ben Affleck(Instagram/ Jennifer Lopez)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Hollywood power couple purchased the sprawling estate earlier this year and moved in during the summer. This lavish 46,000 square-foot mansion, referred to as the 'Wallingford estate,' is nestled on a 5-acre promontory and boasts an impressive 12 bedrooms and 24 bathrooms.

Their real estate venture was a deal that made headlines, as they managed to secure the property for approximately $15 million less than the initial $75 million asking price, taking just one week to finalize the purchase.

The home, which had initially hit the market in 2018 for a staggering $135 million, underwent extensive renovations and expansion before catching the eye of the star couple.

ALSO READ| Jennifer Aniston devastated, ‘struggling most acutely’ after Matthew Perry's death: report

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The mansion offers a wealth of amenities, including a 12-car garage, parking space for up to 80 vehicles, and a one-of-a-kind indoor sports complex. This sports haven includes a fully equipped gym, basketball courts, pickleball courts, and even a boxing ring. Additionally, there is a sports lounge and a bar, catering to their active lifestyle.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Beyond the fitness facilities, the estate also boasts a hair and nail salon, a home theater, a wine cellar, a whiskey lounge, and sauna and massage rooms for ultimate relaxation. The zero-edge pool at the rear of the main house provides stunning views of the surroundings, creating a serene oasis.

With two private, gated entrances, the property ensures the utmost privacy and security. Their real estate transaction was brokered by Brett Lawyer, who has worked with other A-listers like Katy Perry and Madonna.

The process of settling into their new mansion involved a significant influx of furnishings and decor. Several vehicles were seen parked outside the entrance, as rugs, flowers, and various furnishings were carefully unloaded and laid out on tarps. A substantial white moving truck was also on-site to assist with the process.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

JLO and Ben had explored multiple properties over the past year before making their final selection. They previously abandoned escrow on three different properties, including a $64 million mansion in Pacific Palisades with eight bedrooms, 11 bathrooms, a gym, media room, game room, and a spacious backyard with a pool and firepit area.

ALSO READ| ‘It's too soon’, Joe Jonas breaks silence on Sophie Turner's PDA amid pending divorce

Their house hunt also led them to a $34.5 million property in the Pacific Palisades, featuring seven bedrooms, 13 bathrooms, a six-car garage, a detached guest house, and a range of amenities, from a wine cellar to a home gym and health spa.

This search for the perfect home comes after Jennifer listed her Bel Air property for an impressive $42 million, making a significant profit compared to her 2016 purchase price of $28 million. Reports indicate that this Bel Air property is currently in escrow with a potential buyer offering $39 million.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

While the couple's extensive search for their dream home has been ongoing, they temporarily resided in Australian billionaire James Packer's $60 million Beverly Hills mansion.