Jennifer Lopez wishes Ben Affleck on his 51st birthday with an adorable video. Watch

Jennifer Lopez wished husband Ben Affleck on his 51st birthday with an adorable video of the two singing during a car ride. While Ben is driving and looking away from the camera, Jennifer is seen capturing the moment through a selfie video from the passenger seat. (Also Read: ‘He’s definitely staying healthy,’ Ben Affleck is ‘happy and thriving’ at 51, report says)

Jennifer's adorable video

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck got married last year

Jennifer took to Instagram on August 15 and posted a video of her and Ben singing Sam Cooke's (What A) Wonderful World. They're singing the chorus of the song that's playing on a car stereo. Ben is driving, while Jennifer is recording the video. She wrote a simple caption, “Dear Ben … Happy Birthday. I love you!”

Fans respond

Several fans of Bennifer, that the couple is collectively known as, flooded the comments section of Jennifer's Instagram post, wishing the actor on his birthday and expressing how cute her birthday wish is.

One user commented, “Love you both.” Another wrote, “Happy Birthday handsome (two red heart emojis).”

Bennifer 2.0

The Oscar-winning actor and singer married actor and director Ben Affleck, 50, last year after their much-discussed reunion as a couple 20 years after their initial split. Their reunion is widely recognised as ‘Bennifer 2.0.’

However, both Jennifer and Ben have mostly kept their relationship under wraps. They first started dating in 2001 on the sets of the film Gigli when Jennifer was still married to Cris Judd. After Jennifer's divorce, she got engaged with Ben in 2002. However, the two parted ways in 2004.

When there were reports of Jennifer and Ben rekindling their romance after the COVID-19 pandemic in 2022, she finally confirmed the news in an interview to People ahead of the release of her romantic comedy Marry Me, also starring Owen Wilson.

"It's a beautiful love story that we got a second chance. “Before we kind of put [our relationship] out there and we were naïve and it got a little trampled. We both were like, 'Wow, we're so happy and we don't want any of that to come into play again.' We're older now, we're smarter, we have more experience, we're at different places in our lives, we have kids now, and we have to be very conscious of those things. We're so protective because it is such a beautiful time for all of us,” Jennifer said in the interview.

Jennifer will be next seen in Netflix's sci-fi thriller Atlas. Ben will be next seen in Apple TV's heist thriller The Instigators.

