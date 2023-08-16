‘He’s definitely staying healthy,’ Ben Affleck is ‘happy and thriving’ at 51, report says

Ben Affleck is celebrating his 51st birthday on Tuesday, according to a PEOPLE exclusive report-- he is “happy and thriving.” US actors Jennifer Lopez (L) and Ben Affleck arrive for the world premiere of "The Flash" at Ovation Hollywood in Hollywood, California, on June 12, 2023. (Photo by Michael Tran / AFP)(AFP)

“He’s definitely staying healthy,” an insider quoted to the outlet on his special day.

The insider report also claims, “When everything is going well in his life, he’s quiet and content. No drama.”

The “Air” actor and director has been enjoying his life lately. Earlier this month, he and his wife Jennifer Lopez were spotted leaving the Flying Point Surf and Skate store in Southampton, New York, with a T-shirt that reads "Woke Up Sexy As Hell Again,” claims the PEOPLE report at the time.

“They were very friendly to the staff and were both very happy that afternoon,” the insider said.

“After exiting, they smiled and started walking down the sidewalk to continue their day.”

Lopez recently celebrated her 54th birthday with Affleck by her side, as seen in photos the singer shared of her birthday party in her On the JLo newsletter last month.

In one photo, the Marry Me star wrapped her arms around the “Batman” actor while standing behind him. Another candid shot showed her with a smile as she and the Oscar winner embraced each other from the side.

“Thank you all for the birthday love. Here’s a lil peek into my party,” Lopez wrote at the time.

“Ben hosted it at our new house with our closest family and friends. All the kids were there, it was a gorgeous day full of sunshine and perfect for a pool party!!”

“I felt so appreciated and acknowledged by my loved ones, and I’m extremely grateful to be where I am today at this point in my life’s journey with so many beautiful, caring people to share it all with,” she continued.

“The Mother” star added, “Wishing you all the same love and happiness on your birthday and always!!!”

Before then, the couple had celebrated their first wedding anniversary when they tied the knot in Las Vegas.

“One year since our Midnight Trip To Vegas … 🤍♠️❤️ Go to On The JLo for a special surprise… #ThisIsMeNow,” the Hustlers actress wrote on Instagram alongside two snapshots of her wearing a white minidress decorated with rhinestones.