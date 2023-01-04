Jeremy Renner shares first pic from hospital since emergency surgery after accident: 'I am too messed up...'

Jeremy Renner took to Instagram and shared a picture from hospital on Wednesday. He underwent emergency surgery on Monday after he was injured while ploughing snow on New Year's Day in Reno, Nevada. Through his post, he informed fans about his condition after surgery. He said that he was too messed up to type due to his health condition. Many fans and celebrities reacted to his post and sent him wishes for speedy recovery. ( Also read: Anil Kapoor gives Jeremy Renner a virtual hug as he wishes him speedy recovery after his New Year's day accident)

In the picture, Jeremy was lying on a hospital bed as he took a selfie of himself in ICU (Intensive Care Unit). His face had bruises. He was in a white hospital gown, and rested his head on a pillow. Sharing the photo of himself on Instagram, he wrote, “Thank you all for your kind words (hand-folded emoji). I am too messed up now to type. But I send love to you all.” Actor Anil Kapoor dropped heart emojis.

Reacting to the post, actors Chris Patt wrote, “Continued prayers your way brutha (red heart emoji).” Actor Chris Hemsworth commented, “Speedy recovery buddy. Sending love your way.” Actor Chris Evans wrote, “Tough as nails. Love you buddy (red heart emoji).” Actors Michelle Monaghan commented, “Damnn buddy. Good to see that face of yours. Wishing you nothing but love and a steady and safe recovery and Vernon Davis wrote, “J love you bro and still praying for you. ”

One of Jeremy's fans wrote, “Hope you get well soon.” Another fan commented, “Praying for your record and healing, our Hawkeye.” Other fan wrote, “Praying for a speedy recovery! Hang in there.” Many fans posted speedy recovery messages for him in the comment section with heart emojis.

Jeremy's family issued a statement confirming that the actor underwent surgery after his snow ploughing accident. It said, "We can confirm that Jeremy has suffered blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries and has undergone surgery today, January 2nd 2023. He has returned from surgery and remains in the intensive care unit in critical but stable condition."

On Monday, Jeremy's Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol co-star Anil Kapoor sent his wishes for a speedy recovery. On Twitter, the veteran actor shared some throwback paparazzi pictures of him and Jeremy and wrote, “Praying for your speedy recovery Jeremy.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.