Jessica Lange opens up on her return to the American Horror Story: ‘Oh Christ…’

Known for her captivating roles on American Horror Story, Jessica Lange has opened up about her time on the hit series and whether she would ever return to the chilling show. The 75-year-old actress, who starred in five seasons of Ryan Murphy’s FX anthology between 2011 and 2018, recently shared her thoughts on revisiting her iconic roles in the horror franchise. While promoting her new project, Jessica Lange confirmed she will not return to American Horror Story, stating she has not participated in over a decade. (HBO via AP)(AP)

Lange’s decision to return to the American Horror Story?

While the show earned Lange a pair of Emmys, she has made her decision to not return to the American Horror Story. While promoting her new project Long Day’s Journey Into Night at the Dublin International Film Festival, she told radio station Spin 1038, “Oh Christ no.” She continued, “ mean, I haven’t done it for more than 10 years, 12 years, so, no, I’m not doing it.” When asked if Murphy or any of the other creators offered her a different role, Lange doubled down. She laughed and said, “No,” as reported by the New York Post.

Another mainstay of the show, Sarah Paulson last appeared on the show in the 2021 Double Feature edition. Talking about her return to the show, she told Good Morning America last year, “I think there is a big chance that I will return to ‘American Horror Story. I’ve got everything crossed. I would like to do it more than anything. It’s my home. It’s where I started.”

Paulson continued, “I got to play, you know, seven different characters in seven years, which as an actor is the most exciting, thrilling thing, and also allows an audience to be ready for anything you’re going to do because they’re not attached to one thing that you do specifically. That has given me a lot of career flexibility.”

Lange’s role in American Horror Story

Lange made her American Horror Story debut in the first season, Murder House, portraying Constance Langdon, the eerie neighbour to the haunted Harmon family. Her powerful performance earned her an Emmy Award, and she continued to captivate audiences in the following seasons, playing a nun in Asylum (2012), a witch in Coven (2013), and the ringleader of a circus in Freak Show (2014). Lange made a brief return to the series in 2018 for Apocalypse, reprising her iconic role as Constance, marking her last appearance in the anthology. She also starred in Ryan Murphy's Feud in 2017, portraying Hollywood legend Joan Crawford.