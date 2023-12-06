‘Jews getting a taste’ rant costs Susan Sarandon film role, PTO Films cuts ties

Academy Award winner Susan Sarandon has faced yet another setback in her career amid the ongoing controversy surrounding her. A production company has recently chosen to sever ties with the star due to anti-Semitic rants. Susan's pro-Palestinian and anti-Jewish comments have stirred anger and criticism, leading agencies and production houses to cut their ties with her. Despite posting an apology note, it appears that the situation is not improving in her favor as she was dropped from an upcoming film.

PTO Films cuts ties with Susan Sarandon over anti-Jewish remarks

US actress Susan Sarandon poses as she arrives on May 17, 2017 for the screening of the film Ismael’s Ghosts (Les Fantomes d'Ismael) during the opening ceremony of the 70th edition of the Cannes Film Festival . (AFP)

In a statement given to Page Six, PTO Films, the bankrollers of Slipping Away said “As a company, PTO Films would like to make it clear that Susan Sarandon’s views do not reflect the opinions of our organization.”

Co-founder of the production company David Barroso further explained “We were considering her for a short film, but due to her recent statements, we have decided to pursue other options.”

Although they gave Susan serious consideration for a part in their film, Barroso claims that formal talks with her have never taken place. On the work front, the Blue Beetle and Tammy star was set to appear in a short film titled Slipping Away by the indie production house. The official brief of the movie describes it as a thriller with a schizophrenic man who struggles with his madness and his wife's extramarital affair. Susan was set to play Dr. Sylvia Mansfield in the movie. For the unversed, During a pro-Palestinian rally in New York City on November 17, Sarandon expressed that Jews were “getting a taste of what it is like to be Muslim in this country, so often subjected to violence.”

Susan Sarandon’s controversy

Susan Sarandon was fired from the UTA agency as a result of her comments concerning the Israel-Hamas conflict. The 77-year-old actress left the agency after receiving harsh criticism for remarks she made in the wake of the October 7 Hamas attack, which ‘gravely wounded multiple staff members’. On December 1, the Academy Award winner issued an apology and explanatory note on her Instagram, reflecting on her previous actions. Susan clarified that she did not intend to use such harsh language, but was unexpectedly called on stage to speak. She acknowledged her statement as a "terrible mistake of phrasing."

The star said “I deeply regret diminishing this reality and hurting people with this comment. It was my intent to show solidarity, I am sorry I failed to do so.”

