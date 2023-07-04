JJ Abrams teases ‘emotional’ and ‘gritty’ Hot Wheels movie, Inspired by Barbie's success

Eminent filmmaker JJ Abrams has shared exciting details and provided a tantalizing glimpse into his upcoming Hot Wheels movie.

Hot Wheels Unleashed, (Image Credit: Mattel)

Known for his work on iconic franchises such as Star Wars and Star Trek, Abrams is set to produce the long-awaited live-action adaptation of the beloved Hot Wheels toy line, which has been in development limbo since 2003.

The project gained significant momentum earlier this year when Dalton Leeb and Nicholas Jacobson-Larson were brought on board as the talented writers tasked with crafting the adaptation.

While a script has yet to materialize, Abrams expressed his enthusiasm for the direction the film is taking.

In a recent report by The New Yorker. Abrams opened up about the challenges faced during the prolonged development process. But, he also revealed that the breakthrough came when the team conceptualized a fresh approach that would make the Hot Wheels movie "emotional and grounded and gritty," capturing the essence of the beloved brand.

The 57-year-old filmmaker shared, "For a long time, we were talking to Mattel about Hot Wheels, and we couldn't quite find the thing that clicked, that made it worthy of what Hot Wheels—that title—deserved. Then we came up with something... emotional and grounded and gritty."

Barbie's success may serve as a roadmap for the highly anticipated Hot Wheels movie

Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling in the new Barbie trailer. (Image Credit: Warner Bros. Pictures)

In a recent report, it was revealed that Mattel has an impressive lineup of 45 movies in development based on their beloved toybox.

From American Girl to Magic 8 Ball, Major Matt Mason to Matchbox, Masters of the Universe to Polly Pocket, Rock 'Em Sock 'Em Robots to Uno, and View-Master, the projects span a wide range of iconic toys.

Each film is being handled by different production companies, with Abrams' Bad Robot overseeing the highly anticipated Hot Wheels adaptation. But, Mattel Films is ensuring a cohesive approach across all projects.

One standout project is the upcoming Barbie movie directed by Greta Gerwig. Positioned as an "A24-type" film targeting adult audiences, it is expected to be a resounding success. This success story could potentially provide the blueprint for future Mattel movies, including Hot Wheels.

Like Barbie, Hot Wheels holds immense nostalgic value for those who grew up playing with iconic toy cars. While previous adaptations have been animated and geared toward children, Gerwig's live-action take on Barbie promises a compelling and thought-provoking experience.

Drawing inspiration from the adult-oriented approach of the Barbie film, it appears that Abrams' Hot Wheels movie might follow a similar path.