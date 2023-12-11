Joe Manganiello makes red carpet debut with Caitlin O’Connor after divorce from Sofía Vergara

Joe Manganiello is making it official with his new romance. The True Blood star, who filed for divorce from Sofía Vergara after seven years of marriage in July, posed on the red carpet with actor Caitlin O’Connor. According to a report by Page Six, Joe and Caitlin attended the Children of Armenia Fund Gala at Cipriani in New York City on Saturday evening. The duo posed on the red carpet and smiled for the paparazzo. (Also read: Sofia Vergara, Joe Manganiello announce divorce after 7 years of marriage: 'We politely ask for respect of our privacy')

Joe and Caitlin pose together

Joe Manganiello has been linked to Caitlin O'Connor since September.

Joe Manganiello was seen in a black suit with a blue shirt underneath, and stood alongside Caitlin, who opted for an emerald green gown that had a corseted bodice and a high slit. Joe and Caitlin posed on the red carpet as he wrapped his arms around her waist and held her close. The duo have been reported to be seeing each other since September, according to reports.

Sofia and Joe's divorce

Meanwhile, Joe and Sofia's divorce came as a shock to many fans. Page Six had earlier reported the couple's statement after they decided to separate in July. It read, “We have made the difficult decision to divorce. As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect of our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives.” As per the report, the couple was last seen together in June in Hoboken, when Sofia visited Joe on the set of his new project Nonnas with Vince Vaughn.

Sofia and Joe tied the knot in Palm Beach, Florida in November 2015. Last year, when they celebrated their seventh wedding anniversary, she shared a series of throwback photos on her social media platforms. She had captioned the post, “Love You (red heart emojis)".

As per recent reports, Sofia has been romantically linked to orthopaedic surgeon Justin Saliman since October, but the actor hasn't given any confirmation about the same. She will be next seen in Netflix series Griselda, out on January 25, 2024.

