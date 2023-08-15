Joe Manganiello seen without wedding ring for first time after split with Sofia Vergara

Joe Manganiello was spotted for the first time since Sofia Vergara announced their divorce after seven years of marriage, People reported. On Saturday, the actor was spotted in Los Angeles running errands after a workout while carrying the former couple's dog Bubbles. (Also Read | What is the real story behind Sofía Vergara and Joe Manganiello's divorce?)

Joe Manganiello and Sofía Vergara have parted ways.(REUTERS)

Following the divorce, he no longer wore a wedding ring. Joe's public appearance comes less than a month after sources told People on July 18 that Sofia Vergara and Joe are divorcing after seven years of marriage.

The couple addressed the news the day before, on July 17, in a statement shared with Page Six, stating that it was a "difficult decision." "We have made the difficult decision to divorce," said the ex-couple in a statement.

Joe filed for divorce two days after the news broke, citing irreconcilable differences as the reason for the divorce, according to divorce documents obtained by People. He listed July 2 as the date of separation.

According to Page Six, Sofia agreed to let Joe keep their 10-year-old Chihuahua-Pomeranian. Prior to their divorce, a source told People that Sofia and Manganiello "differ enormously in style and what they like to do, though, during the marriage, each tried to put the other's interests ahead of their own to make it work." According to another source, the former couple had "ups and downs for a long time," but they “always put on a good front publicly”.

