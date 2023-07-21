What is the real story behind Sofía Vergara and Joe Manganiello's divorce? Insiders reveal

Hollywood's once power couple, Sofía Vergara and Joe Manganiello, have officially called it quits, leaving fans heartbroken and speculating about the reasons behind their separation. In an emotional statement to Page Six, the duo expressed their love and respect for each other while politely asking for privacy as they embark on this new phase of their lives. Actress Sofía Vergara and her husband Joe Manganiello at the 2018 Vanity Fair Oscar Party. (REUTERS)

But what led to the end of their fiery romance? Insiders close to the stars are shedding light on the cracks in their relationship.

Joe wanted kids but

According to reports from TMZ the major reason behind Joe and Sofia's separation was kids. Joe Manganiello wanted to have kids but Sofía didn't.

The love between Vergara and Manganiello was undeniably passionate and all-encompassing, with sparks flying throughout their marriage since 2015. "I have never seen two people so in love, so passionate and so happy. There was a magical glow above their heads," one insider revealed. However, as time passed, the initial passion that brought them together began to fade, and their focus shifted to different areas of their lives.

Behind the glitz and glamour, their personalities and priorities diverged, becoming a source of tension. Sofía, a smart and hardworking woman, constantly anticipated potential problems and meticulously planned for them. On the other hand, Joe was the epitome of a big kid, reveling in the joys of video games, superhero movies, and spontaneous fun.

Initially, these differences added spice to their relationship, but as time went on, it took a toll. They found themselves on opposite ends of the spectrum, with Joe seeking adventures and Sofía drawn to the finer things in life.

Drained by Dissimilar Temperaments

While opposites may attract, maintaining a long-term relationship with conflicting temperaments can be exhausting. As the true versions of themselves emerged, the couple began to get on each other's nerves, choosing work over quality time together. Even the smallest incidents triggered frustrations, leading to a downward spiral of attitudes clashing. Their draining differences eventually caused them to grow apart emotionally.

Parting Ways

After years of trying to make things work, Vergara and Manganiello realized that their romance had run its course. Hanging out together became less appealing as their conflicting attitudes persisted. "It added up to where now it is easier and more relaxing not being together," an insider disclosed. Despite the split, they still aim to remain friendly, but the romantic chapter of their lives has come to a close.

Also read | Sofia Vergara, Joe Manganiello announce divorce after 7 years of marriage: 'We politely ask for respect of our privacy'

As fans come to terms with the end of Sofía Vergara and Joe Manganiello's love story, the couple navigates the complexities of separation in the public eye. The once dazzling romance may have fizzled, but both stars continue to shine brightly in their respective careers as they embark on a new phase of their lives.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON