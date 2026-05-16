John Travolta breaks down in tears after getting surprise honorary Palme d'Or at Cannes Film Festival: ‘Beyond Oscar…’

Hollywood star John Travolta received a major surprise while premiering his directorial debut, Propeller One-Way Night Coach, at the Cannes Film Festival, when he was presented with an honorary Palme d'Or, the festival’s equivalent of a lifetime achievement award, leaving the actor emotional and in tears on stage.

John Travolta gets honorary Palme d’Or

John Travolta received an honourary lifetime achievement Palm d'Or award prior to the screening of the film Propeller One-Way Night Coach at the 79th edition of the Cannes Film Festival. (Photo by Olivier CHASSIGNOLE / AFP)(AFP)

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Festival head Thierry Frémaux surprised John, 72, with the prestigious award onstage at the Debussy Theater on Friday, calling him "one of the greatest actors" deserving of an award.

John was shocked and overwhelmed by the surprise honour, and was seen holding back tears while saying, “This is beyond the Oscar.”

“Surprise complétement!. I can’t believe this. This is the last thing I expected. You (Cannes director Thierry Fremaux) said this would be a special night, but I didn’t know it would mean this,” an emotional John exclaimed on stage.

The actor continued, “This is a humbling moment, so thank you Thierry from the bottom of my heart. When I met with you in November, I had no expectation that my film would be accepted. And when Thierry said it was not only accepted but it was making history because it would be the first film ever accepted that early, I cried like a baby because I just couldn’t believe it. Because in my opinion, you are the most discerning person in the movie industry. I was just happy to be here! I never expected this. Thank you so much.”

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{{^usCountry}} Previously, it was announced that Peter Jackson and Barbra Streisand would be receiving honorary Palme d’Or statues on the opening and closing nights of the festival, respectively. Last year, Denzel Washington was presented the surprise honorary Palme ahead of the world premiere of Highest 2 Lowest. John at Cannes 2026 {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Previously, it was announced that Peter Jackson and Barbra Streisand would be receiving honorary Palme d’Or statues on the opening and closing nights of the festival, respectively. Last year, Denzel Washington was presented the surprise honorary Palme ahead of the world premiere of Highest 2 Lowest. John at Cannes 2026 {{/usCountry}}

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The two-time Oscar-nominated actor John attended the Cannes Film Festival this year for the premiere of Propeller One-Way Night Coach, an Apple-backed project adapted from his 1997 children’s book of the same name.

The autobiographical family movie, which he has called the “most personal film he’s ever done”, is set in the golden age of aviation as a young airplane enthusiast Jeff (Clark Shotwell) and his mother (Kelly Eviston-Quinnett) set off on a one-way, cross-country odyssey to Hollywood. The film also stars John’s daughter, Ella Bleu Travolta. Propeller One-Way Night Coach will start streaming on Apple TV from May 29. John’s prior history with the Cannes Film Festival includes screenings of Pulp Fiction (1994), She’s So Lovely (1997) and Primary Colors (1998).

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sugandha Rawal ...Read More Sugandha Rawal has been writing about entertainment and lifestyle for over 13 years, and if there's one thing that's kept her going, it's a genuine love for storytelling. She completed her graduation in Journalism from the University of Delhi and went on to earn her Master of Media from IP University. Beginning her career in the fast-paced environment of news wire reporting, she learned the art of accuracy, speed, and storytelling under pressure. She later expanded her horizons in print journalism, where she honed her feature-writing skills and developed a keen eye for detail and narrative depth. These days, she's firmly rooted in digital journalism, adapting and evolving with a media landscape that never sits still. Over the years, Sugandha has covered everything from Bollywood and celebrity culture to wellness trends and lifestyle shifts. She enjoys spotting the drama behind headlines, the emotion behind interviews, and the details that others might miss. When she is not chasing the latest entertainment update or lifestyle trend, you will find her observing the cultural shifts that shape the stories we consume every day. Read Less

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