John Travolta health update: Cannes 2026 appearance has fans worried; 'he looks different'

John Travolta showed up at the 2026 Cannes Film Festival looking noticeably different and internet had a lot to say about it. The 72-year-old legendary actor arrived on the French Riviera on Friday, alongside his daughter Ella Bleu Travolta for what should have been a purely celebratory moment, his directorial debut. But it was his appearance, not his film that got people talking online.

Father-daughter moment at Canned red carpet

John Travolta walked the Cannes 2026 red carpet with daughter Ella Bleu Travolta.(REUTERS)

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Travolta and his daughter Ella who is 26 walked the Cannes red carpet for the premiere of Karma, a French psychological thriller starring Marion Cotillard, before his own film's premiere later that evening. John dressed in a black three-piece suit with a white shirt and tie, silver-rimmed glasses, a cream-colored beret and black dress shoes. Ella wore a sleeveless black velvet dress, black pointed-toe shoes and Chopard jewelry, with her shoulder-length hair flipped out at the ends for a retro-inspired look, according to People.

The evening had every reason to be a triumphant one. When Travolta arrived at Cannes, festival director Thierry Fremaux presented him with an honorary Palme d'Or. According to Variety, he held back tears as he said, “This is beyond the Oscar."

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{{^usCountry}} But while Travolta was busy making history, social media users were busy dissecting his look and not always kindly. Several posts on X went viral over his noticeably changed appearance. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} But while Travolta was busy making history, social media users were busy dissecting his look and not always kindly. Several posts on X went viral over his noticeably changed appearance. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} One user said he is taking Ozempic because his face and body look thinner and more gaunt at Cannes 2026, "Why is John Travolta on the damn Ozempic?" {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} One user said he is taking Ozempic because his face and body look thinner and more gaunt at Cannes 2026, "Why is John Travolta on the damn Ozempic?" {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "John Travolta, 72, looks unrecognizable at Cannes. The 72-year-old showed up in a cream beret, round glasses, sharp beard and black suit for his directorial debut premiere,” wrote another. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "John Travolta, 72, looks unrecognizable at Cannes. The 72-year-old showed up in a cream beret, round glasses, sharp beard and black suit for his directorial debut premiere,” wrote another. {{/usCountry}}

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A third user seemed more intrigued than alarmed and compared his old picture with the new one writing, “John Travolta is experimenting with an incredibly powerful look. I will be monitoring this situation.”

Another commented, “Is John Travolta ok? Why does he look so different?”

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Travolta celebrates major career milestone at Cannes

Apart from the attention around his appearance, John Travolta also celebrated a big professional moment at the 2026 Cannes Film Festival. His directorial debut, Propeller One-Way Night Coach which is based on the book he wrote and illustrated in 1997 for his son, inspired by his love for aviation, according to People.

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The film stars Ella Bleu Travolta and newcomer Clark Shotwell. It follows a young aviation fan and his mother on a cross-country trip to Hollywood that “transforms a simple flight into the trip of a lifetime.” The movie will begin streaming globally on Apple TV on May 29, according to People.

This year marked Travolta’s fourth appearance at Cannes. His earlier films shown at the festival include Pulp Fiction, which won the Palme d'Or in 1994, along with She’s So Lovely and Primary Colors.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Khushi Arora ...Read More Khushi Arora is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, where she writes for the US Desk, covering everything happening in the United States, while maintaining quality and delivering impactful stories across all beats. She previously worked at Zee News for over a year where she explored multiple beats including News Desk, Education and Lifestyle. With a background in English Literature, Khushi blends sharp research with thoughtful storytelling, shaping stories that go beyond headlines and bring clarity and credibility to every piece she writes. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys reading, watching cinema and loves having long conversations about books, films and everything in between. Read Less

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