Johnny Depp accuses Amber Heard of defecating in his bed in defamation trial testimony: 'It was bizarre and grotesque'

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's $50 million defamation trial is currently underway in the US. On Wednesday, Johnny took to the witness stand to give his testimony about their tumultuous marriage. During his testimony, the actor accused his ex-wife of defecating in their bed at one point of time. He described the event as 'bizarre and grotesque'. Also read: Amber Heard's former assistant says she once spit in her face when asked for a raise, Johnny Depp was 'calm, shy'

During his testimony at the court in Virginia's Fairfax County, Johnny recalled how the couple had an argument in April 2016 during Amber Heard's birthday party. The actor said he wanted to end the marriage and decided to get his things back from their shared residence when he heard that Amber was away at Coachella. However, he was discouraged to do so by Sean Bett, his security guard.

According to Entertainment Weekly, Johnny testified, "I had received some news. I was shown a picture of what the problem was. I had gone to Mr Bett and said, 'She's at Coachella. I think it's a good time to go downtown so that I can get some of my things and get them out of there,' especially things that were precious to me... and he said, 'I don't think now's a good time to go.' And I thought, 'It's the perfect time. She's not going to be home for two days.' Then he showed me a photograph on his telephone of... it was a photograph of our bed, and on my side of the bed, was human fecal matter."

The actor went on to say that he found the whole thing so bizarre that his initial reaction was only to laugh. "I understood why it wasn't a good time to go down there. My initial response to that was, I mean... I laughed. It was so outside. It was so bizarre and so grotesque that I could only laugh. So I did not go down there that day," he added.

Johnny has sued his ex-wife for $50 million, saying she defamed him when she wrote a 2018 opinion piece in the Washington Post about being a survivor of domestic abuse. While the op-ed in question never mentioned the actor by name, Johnny's lawyers claim it was clear Amber was referencing him. They claim that the piece ended up damaging his film career and reputation. Following allegations of domestic abuse, the actor was dropped from the Fantastic Beasts film franchise, where he had a starring role.

Amber, for her part, has argued that she is shielded, or "immune," from liability because her 2018 op-ed on domestic violence dealt with a matter of public concern. The American trial comes less than two years after Johnny lost a libel case against The Sun, a British tabloid that labelled him a “wife beater". A London High Court judge ruled he had repeatedly assaulted Amber and put her in fear for her life.

The two actors met while making The Rum Diary in 2011 and married four years later. Amber accused Johnny of domestic abuse after filing for divorce in 2016. Their divorce was finalised in 2017.

Johnny began acting with minor roles in films like Platoon in the 1980s, before starring in the TV series 21 Jump Street (1987). Eventually, he became a household name with the Disney franchise Pirates of the Caribbean, where he played the fan favourite character Jack Sparrow. Amber, 35, made her debut in the 2005 slasher film All the Boys Love Mandy Lane. She is best known for her role as Mera in the DC Extended Universe films Aquaman and Justice League.

(With inputs from Reuters)

