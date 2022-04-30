Johnny Depp can't control his laughter in court as bodyguard is asked about actor's genitals. Watch

Johnny Depp's high-profile defamation lawsuit against ex-wife Amber Heard, that has been going on since April 11 on the outskirts of the US capital Washington, had several moments of laughter during the latest court session. As Johnny's agent, driver, bodyguard and wealth manager were questioned by the court, a moment about the lawyer asking Johnny's bodyguard if he saw him urinating, led the actor as well as the courtroom burst into laughter. Also read: Johnny Depp leaves attendees in splits as he fails to recall his films, judge tells them 'I will have you removed'

Johnny's bodyguard since 23 years, Malcom Connolly, was questioned by Amber's lawyer via live video link. Johnny and Amber lived in Australia in 2015 where he was filming for Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales. Regarding their time in Australia, Malcom was asked if he had seen Johnny urinating in the foyer of their house.

According to People, Connolly confirmed that he heard noise inside the home and saw Johnny. But when Amber's lawyer asked if he had seen Johnny's genitals, he answered in denial and said, "I think I would remember if I had seen Mr Depp's penis." Johnny burst into laughter, shook his head and hid his face in his arm while laughing.

An AFP report also claimed that Malcom said Amber "wanted to wear the pants in this relationship" and was the one to initiate their arguments. On being asked about Johnny's alcohol and drug use, he claimed that Johnny had "a very high tolerance" for "any substance." He said, "I think Jack Sparrow was more drunk than Johnny Depp," he said.

Johnny and Amber met during the shooting of The Rum Diary, an adaptation of a Hunter S. Thompson's novel. Amber had shared several details of their rocky marriage including her domestic violence allegations against him in an op-ed piece, which is now the subject of a libel lawsuit.

