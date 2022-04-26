Johnny Depp leaves attendees in splits as he fails to recall his films, judge tells them 'I will have you removed'

An honest response by actor Johnny Depp on the fourth day on the witness stand in a Virginia court triggerred the attendees to burst into laughter. He was asked to name his movies, which he couldn't. Johnny concluded his testimony on Monday in the defamation case he filed against ex-wife Amber Heard, saying he was the victim of domestic violence in their relationship and was "broken" by the time their marriage fell apart. Also read: Johnny Depp accuses Amber Heard of defecating in his bed in defamation trial testimony: 'It was bizarre and grotesque'

Johnny's legal team was doing their follow-up questioning after the conclusion of his cross examination. As he was asked to name his Hollywood movies, the actor struggled to name them but couldn't recall more than one – Alice In Wonderland.

According to People, Johnny said with a smile on his face, "I'm so pathetic when it comes to knowing what movies I've done. I'm sorry. I just, I don't watch them. I feel better not watching them. What was the question again?" The attendees laughed so hard that Judge Azcarate said, "Order in the court or I will have you removed. Understood? Thank you."

Johnny's day in court ended with his attorneys playing audio from a conversation that took place after his ex-wife Amber Heard had secured a restraining order against him in 2016. The Pirates of the Caribbean star said he agreed to her request to meet in a San Francisco hotel room because he thought she might retract her accusation that he had abused her. In the recording, he proposed that the couple issue a joint letter saying they loved each other and the media had created a storm around them.

Amber resisted the idea and challenged him to go public with his claim that he was the one who had suffered abuse. "Tell the world, Johnny," she said. "Tell them I, Johnny Depp - a man - I'm a victim too of domestic violence." Johnny responded, "Yes, I am."

Johnny Depp, 58, is suing Amber Heard, 36, for $50 million. She has counter-sued for $100 million, saying he smeared name her by calling her a liar.

(With Reuters inputs)

