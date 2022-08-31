Johnny Depp once asked Kate Moss to pull diamond necklace out of his behind; said 'I've got something in my bum'

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Published on Aug 31, 2022 10:19 PM IST

Kate Moss, who dated Johnny Depp from 1994 to 1998, recently revealed that he gifted him her first necklace but in a peculiar way.

Kate Moss and Johnny Depp in a picture taken during their relationship, They dated from 1994 to 1998.(AP)
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Kate Moss recently recalled a hilarious anecdote from the time she dated Johnny Depp. The model shared that Johnny Depp, whom she dated from 1994 to 1998, once asked her to pull a diamond necklace that he had hidden in his bottoms. She also revealed that those were the first diamond she ever owned. Also Read| Kate Moss reveals why she supported ex Johnny Depp during trial with Amber Heard

In a recent interview with British Vogue, Kate Moss was looking back at her old pictures, when she came across one of her wearing a diamond necklace in a red carpet appearance from 2005. Recalling the interesting story of how Johnny gifted her the necklace, she shared, "That diamond necklace Johnny gave me, they were the first diamonds I ever owned. He pulled them out of the crack of his a**e."

She added, "We were going out to dinner and he said, 'I've got something in my bum, can you have a look, and I was like, 'what?' And I put my hand down his trousers and I pulled out a diamond necklace. That diamond necklace."

Kate Moss and Johnny Depp's past relationship was recently in the spotlight again after she testified in his favour in the much-publicised defamation case between him and his ex-wife Amber Heard. During the trial, Amber cited a rumour she had heard about Johnny pushing Kate down the stairs as the reason behind her punching him when she saw him near a staircase next to her sister Whitney Heard, who was trying to break a fight between them.

Kate testified in court and clarified that Johnny had actually tended to her after she accidentally slipped during a trip they took to Jamaica together. Johnny's attorney Ben Chew later said about her testimony, "Fortunately, Ms Moss came forward. And this is a woman who has never testified ever for any reason, a very private person, very successful person. And she wanted to correct the record and she did so quite explicitly." The trial ultimately ruled in Johnny's favour as it awarded him a bigger compensation, but the jury found both the parties guilty of defaming each other.

