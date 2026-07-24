Johnny Depp returns to Hollywood after 8 years as Ebenezer Scrooge in new horror-fantasy, surprises fans with new avatar

Actor Johnny Depp's exile from Hollywood studios has ended after eight years. On Thursday, Paramount Pictures announced its upcoming feature film Ebenezer: A Christmas Carol, with Johnny Depp playing the lead role of Ebenezer Scrooge. This is the star's first major Hollywood studio film since 2018 when a domestic abuse case against ex-wife Amber Heard derailed his career.

Johnny Depp to play Scrooge

Johnny Depp appeared as Ebenezer Scrooge at the San Diego Comic Con.

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On Thursday, Paramount also unveiled the film's title poster and confirmed that the theatrical release is scheduled for November 13.

"The name you know. The story you don't. @johnnydepp is Ebenezer Scrooge in #EbenezerMovie - only in theatres November 13," the makers announced in the caption.

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{{^usCountry}} Directed by acclaimed horror filmmaker Ti West, known for X, Pearl, and MaXXXine, the film offers a horror-tinged fantasy reinterpretation of Charles Dickens' 1843 classic novella A Christmas Carol. The adaptation is set to present the familiar story with a darker, supernatural approach. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Directed by acclaimed horror filmmaker Ti West, known for X, Pearl, and MaXXXine, the film offers a horror-tinged fantasy reinterpretation of Charles Dickens' 1843 classic novella A Christmas Carol. The adaptation is set to present the familiar story with a darker, supernatural approach. {{/usCountry}}

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Johnny Depp headlines the cast as Ebenezer Scrooge, alongside Ian McKellen as Jacob Marley, Andrea Riseborough as the Ghost of Christmas Past, Tramell Tillman as the Ghost of Christmas Present, Daisy Ridley as the Ghost of Christmas Yet to Come, and Rupert Grint as Bob Cratchit.

Johnny Depp wows fans at Comic Con

Hours after the announcement, Johnny Depp interacted with fans at the San Diego Comic Con, promoting the new title for the first time. The actor mock scolded Comic-Con International attendees in character as Ebenezer Scrooge. “Do you have jobs? It seems as though you have so much spare time. Why are you here?” said the actor, clad in an overcoat and top hat as he emerged from a faux snow-lined downtown San Diego storefront marked with a “Scrooge and Marley” sign. A crowd gathered, recording on cellphones and calling out “Merry Christmas!”

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"I can only say you're all very, very strange people. Humbug!" Depp called out gruffly, shuffling back inside the building.