Johnny Depp’s look as King Louis XV in Jeanne du Barry revealed, his first film since Amber Heard trial. See pic

Johnny Depp will play King Louis XV of France in his first film since his defamation trial against his ex-wife, actor Amber Heard. The actor’s first look from the upcoming historical film, Jeanne du Barry, was released on Wednesday. Johnny is making his acting comeback after his high-profile defamation trial against Amber. Read more: Johnny Depp wows fans with his new clean-shaven look, braided hairstyle as he begins work on first movie since trial

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Johnny had sued Amber Heard over a 2018 article she wrote for The Washington Post about her experiences as a survivor of domestic abuse, which his lawyers said falsely accused him of being an abuser. In July, Amber had filed an appeal against the $10.35 million settlement amount awarded to Johnny in a June 1 verdict in their defamation trial. Later, Johnny also filed an appeal in the defamation trial against Amber.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Johnny will be playing King Louis XV, who ruled France from 1715 to 1774, in his upcoming period film. As per a report in Variety, Johnny started filming Jeanne du Barry in Paris and the Île-de-France region. The shoot commenced at the end of July – after his defamation trial against Amber wrapped in June. The report added that landmarks like the Palace of Versailles will be used as backdrops in the film. Earlier in June, Johnny sported a braided hairstyle and a clean-shaven look at Paris airport. The actor was reportedly photographed after the costume fitting of Jeanne du Barry.

Directed by French filmmaker Maiwenn, the cast of Jeannu du Barry will also include Benjamin Lavernhe, Pierre Richard, Melvil Poupaud, Noemie Lvovsky, Pascal Greggory and India Hair. A Deadline report said that Maiwenn’s film is loosely inspired by the life of Jeanne du Barry, Louis XV’s last mistress at the Court of Versaille, after Madame de Pompadour.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Left to the mercy of an uncaring society since birth, Jeanne du Barry defied odds and struggled to survive on her way to becoming the object of Louis XV’s affections. Unaware of Jeanne Du Barry’s status upon falling in love, Louis XV spit in the face of tradition to keep her close and rise through the ranks of society.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON